NORTH SMITHFIELD – While the lineup for the North Smithfield Sesquicentennial Parade is settling into place, the parade committee is still seeking volunteers for the big day. It’s just a few weeks away and coming up quickly.
The parade will be held on Saturday, May 7, starting at 10 a.m. Check-in for participants will begin at 8 a.m. and lineup will start at 9 a.m. The backup rain date has been eliminated – rain or shine, the parade will go on.
This parade will boast scouts, marching bands, politicians, fire trucks, a variety of dance groups, and community leaders. There will be two food trucks, a horse and carriage, veterans, fire departments from all over northern Rhode Island, public works vehicles and trucks, town administrators past and present, officials from surrounding municipalities, and even a mime.
Participants will begin at Slatersville Plaza and, one after another, move south down 146A, turn right on Green Street, and right again on North Main Street until ending where they began.
The parade committee meetings are held every Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Town Building at 1 Main Street, for interested participants and community members. Attendance via Zoom is welcome.
On March 23, 1871, the governor of Rhode Island signed a bill that divided the town of Smithfield into Smithfield, Lincoln and North Smithfield, as well as ceding the (then) Smithfield districts of Bernon and Globe to the city of Woonsocket. This incorporated North Smithfield as its own municipality, making 2021 the 150-year celebration of its creation.
May 1 is the cutoff date for any organizations that are interested in securing a spot in the parade. Those interested in volunteering or participating can reach out to Kate Pasquariello at kpasquariello@nsmithfieldri.org.
