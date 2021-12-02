SMITHFIELD — Two hours could save your child’s life, says John Tassoni of the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island, who will lead discussions during Smithfield’s upcoming parent forum on identifying substance abuse and treatments for it.
In the forum, Tassoni, a former state representative, David Neill of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Deputy Emergency Medical Services Chief Jonathan Polak and representatives from Gateway Health will discuss alcohol, opioids, addiction, treatment, recovery and the tools necessary for parents to keep children safe.
The forum will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Smithfield High School auditorium, 90 Pleasant View Ave., and will last around an hour and a half.
Additional speakers include Catherine DeOrsey of Integrative Healthcare Solutions, Robert Houghtaling of East Greenwich’s Substance Abuse Prevention and Mental Health, Linda Hurley of CODAC, and Fred Trapassi of AdCare Rhode Island.
Neill will present a short film, “Circles and Silence,” narrated by a group of young adults whose real-life stories mirror the topics in the film, such as opioids, addiction, treatment, recovery and life itself. Neill and his co-presenters will share stories after the film.
Tassoni said Smithfield is no different than any other part of America, and has seen a rash of overdoses in the past year. He said local rescue units respond to three or four overdose calls per week.
“We’ve got problems in the small town of Smithfield,” he said.
The problem is getting worse, he added, and there’s also been an increase in suicides in town as well. Overdose deaths have reached more than 100,000 people nationally, he said.
“Many times people in Smithfield have their head in the sand. They need to get it out of the sand and find out what is going on and why is it happening,” he said. “It’s becoming progressively worse.”
Tassoni warned that if parents do not face the problem and find out what is going on in their household with their children, the addiction problem is going to stay for the long haul.
“It’s really happening in the town of Smithfield and the surrounding areas,” he said. “We need to get people educated and get the message out. People don’t talk about it. There’s hope in recovery.”
Since COVID, Tassoni said alcohol sales are also way up.
Tassoni said he held the forum once before, and though he wished for a larger turnout than the 12 parents who attended, he considers that night a success because the forum helped save a Smithfield youth.
“I want to help the kids of Smithfield. I want to help the parents of Smithfield,” he said.
Tassoni said Rhode Island is currently spending more than $10 million in out-of-state adolescent treatment, including for 68 youths under the age of 18. Unfortunately, he said, the wait on a bed for a person needing treatment inside the state’s borders is between five and seven days.
Tassoni regularly lobbies the state for more funding for mental health and addiction, and said it is a shame that there are no in-state treatment programs for youth. He said while the state committed $255 million to substance abuse and addiction prevention, it could have spent $1 billion.
If you or anyone you know needs help with substance and alcohol abuse and addiction, call 401-421-STOP.
