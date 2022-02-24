NORTH SMITHFIELD – Parents read aloud from school library books during a School Committee meeting last week, a strategy, they said, meant to show the illicit nature of the materials.
As discussions of banned books have spread across the country, some titles are also being discussed in North Smithfield, including Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” and Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner.”
After warning parents on Zoom to remove their children from earshot, North Smithfield resident Deborah Gianfrancesco read directly from titles she claimed to be inappropriate due to sexually explicit scenes. The list included “19 Minutes,” “This One Summer,” “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” “Tricks,” “Sloppy First,” “Two Boys Kissing,” and “The Truth About Alice,” among others.
Gianfrancesco called out mentions of sexual assault, homosexuality, and other sexually explicit content in books available throughout the school district as “not age-appropriate,” stating that she would not want her son reading any of the books listed.
Ariana Ramos, another parent, brought up the titles “13 Reasons Why” (which Gianfrancesco had also read from for its sexual content) and “By The Time You Read This I’ll Be Dead,” for their mentions of suicide and suicidal ideation.
Ramos called the books “alarming,” and requested an explanation as to how the school decides which books to acquire.
James Lombardi, chairman of the North Smithfield School Committee, told attendees that Supt. Michael St. Jean has been looking into the process for adding and removing books in the library due to previously raised concerns, and will provide a public update in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.