LINCOLN – According to data provided by the Rhode Island Department of Education, there is a dissonance between full-family and student perceptions of Lincoln elementary schools.
Last week, The Breeze reported that elementary school students across the district thought their school experiences to be more negative during the 2023 school year compared to last year
Districtwide in all survey categories, elementary school parents gave more favorable responses than elementary students did, and most parent category responses are consistent with those from last year
The most significant disconnect between student and parent opinions was found when examining data from Lonsdale Elementary School.
This data was found through surveys distributed by the Rhode Island Department of Education. Surveys are given to elementary school students and teachers, middle and high school students and teachers, and student families across the state.
The questions on the survey cover a variety of topics, asking questions about school climate, school safety, educational expectations and more. Each category includes multiple questions.
Of 504 elementary school guardians surveyed, 80 percent said they believe their child’s school environment is positive, compared to 62 percent of Lincoln elementary students perceiving their school environment as positive.
Saylesville guardians have the most positive perception of the school, with 89 percent of the 54 Saylesville guardians surveyed saying they have a favorable opinion of the overall social and learning climate of the school.
The 2023 survey results were 5 percent higher than the 2022 results.
Comparatively, 67 percent of Saylesville students perceive the school climate as positive in 2023.
The majority of guardians of Northern Elementary students also said they believe their school climate is positive. Of 52 people surveyed, 74 percent voted favorably, displaying a 6 percent drop from 2022.
Of the 209 Central guardians surveyed, 79 percent said they believe their child’s school to be a positive environment, the same percentage as last year.
The parent and student perceptions from Central have the most similar responses, with a 6 percent difference. This year, 73 percent of Central students view the school as positive.
Lonsdale parent perception follows closely behind Central. 189 Lonsdale guardians were surveyed, and 78 percent of them perceive the school to have a positive school climate.
From 2022, parent perception of school climate dropped 4 percent, but participation in the 2023 survey increased by 90 responses.
The family responses and student responses from Lonsdale show the biggest difference in opinion regarding school climate. According to the Rhode Island Department of Education data, 47 percent of Lonsdale students said they perceive the climate as favorable, 31 percent lower than the favorability percentage from adults.
The Lonsdale student responses from 2021 and 2022 are more consistent with parent responses from 2023. In 2021, 77 percent of Lonsdale students reported a positive school climate, and in 2022, 67 percent of students voted favorably.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.