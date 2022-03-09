PAWTUCKET – In this city, there’s a man who’s overcome a world of personal hurt to keep bringing life to his community.
Pawtucket’s Paris Fisher was born and raised here, and his images and words inspired by life can be found across the city on electric boxes re-created as works of art.
Each project he’s completed as part of Pawtucket’s arts-inspired PaintBox program is meant to encourage those passing by. He uses his paintings as a way to help uplift the community, as conversation starters, and for helping people find their own hope.
During a recent tour of his Pawtucket art, people kept honking and shouting greetings at Fisher, a sign of his popularity in his home city.
Fisher has a collection of four utility boxes titled “Seeds for the Soul” as part of the PaintBox initiative that’s included more than 30 electric boxes painted by local artists since 2015. His include the Healing Flower on Power Road, the Love Flower and Faith Flower at Festival Pier, the Grace Flower on Grace Street, and Hope Flowers at Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue.
The program, overseen by the Pawtucket Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture, provides a stipend to artists to transform a utility box with art.
The Healing Flower on Power Road has a special place in his heart, dedicated to his late sister who died due to cancer in 2020, and the flower was also dedicated to his mother, a woman he says helped make him who he is, and the Bus 72 school bus driver’s daughter who was going through a tough time, and sunflowers were her favorite.
Fisher said his ultimate goal with the PaintBoxes was to create pieces that are eye-catching and easy to read so that they encourage people no matter what they happen to be going through.
“Each flower is special. Each symbolizes beauty, and symbolizes seeds from the soul that we all have,” he said. “Each flower is a word or seed of encouragement as well as a Bible verse. Each word is a word of affirmation and it always starts as a seed. Stuff like this may not change people’s situation, but hopefully it encourages people.”
Living at Prospect Heights throughout his childhood into adulthood, he went from being the receiver of hope from various mentors in his youth, to a giver of it.
Before Prospect Heights was privately owned, he says there were no gates. He speculates they were eventually added with the intent of keeping trouble from leaking outside of the projects, as well as keeping trouble from easily coming in. He witnessed friends who didn’t make it, violence and drugs, robberies, and a chilling experience of someone putting a gun to his head.
Fisher was heavily influenced by the hip hop community at a young age and fell in love with the arts. With a degree in social work and life experience in art, rapping and break-dancing, he says he uses his abilities to influence others and help them discover themselves.
“Hip hop helped shape my career, and everything in my life,” he says. “Rapping encompasses the entire culture.”
He runs Pawtucket-based POAM (Prospectors on a Mission) Clothing, providing premium designs and apparel meant to inspire hope and purpose to the modern street culture and society. The company engages its community through fashion, faith and charity.
POAM, first founded in 1993, was initially a live hip hop band, also functioning as a community-based movement running positive music and art programs serving inner-city youth and dealing with the issues of poverty, violence and drug misuse.
The mission, says Fisher, became more real in 1998, when he found faith in Jesus and a transformed life.
POAM has been active in domestic and foreign missions work, from local community programs, musical performances, and serving the homeless, to providing humanitarian aid abroad. In 2013, Paris and other partners began doing work in Haiti as a direct response to the 2010 major earthquake. Much of the work there consists of construction projects, educational initiatives, feeding programs, medical support and most importantly, sharing the love of God.
His art appears in unexpected places, including everything from a piece of art titled “The Hope of His Coming” on the ceiling of someone’s house after they saw him painting multidimensional art showing Jesus surrounded by angels and clouds with a stairway, to a desert sunset on the garage door of retired Pawtucket police officer David Borek.
Fisher, a 1988 Shea High School graduate, insists he’s no artist, though he comes from a family of talented artists including his mom, uncle and cousin. He says instead that he’s a community worker who uses art to encourage people.
His art programs, including after school work through the Pawtucket Prevention Coalition, have embraced young people who want to get out of the house or who may be struggling and want to find their own path.
His most recent art programs were initiatives that he provided through the Pawtucket Prevention Coalition within the local housing developments, Prospect Height and Galego Court, targeting youth who may be considered at risk, with the hopes of providing positive creative and learning opportunities and a positive pathway in life.
Through programs involving poetry, drawing, painting, teaching breakdancing and hip hop, he has seen youth graduate and move on to college and successful careers. Through his church, he runs a public performance ministry where he performs rap songs that share his personal life story and testimony and the good news of Christ.
Paris is a dad, a grandad, and a son, and says he spends a lot of time helping to take care of his mom who is his number one supporter and inspiration. Currently, he hopes to rebuild his brand as a clothing designer, and revamp his online POAM store.
• For Fisher’s music, visit https://music.apple.com/us/artist/paris-fisher/436836651.
• Find his “Born” music video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKLUBcJQvrc.
• For more on his clothing, visit www.poamclothing.com.
• Reach out to Fisher at parishfishercreates@gmail.com.
Note: Editor Ethan Shorey worked with Olivia Kinsley on this story as part of her senior project. Olivia is a Warwick resident and student at Pilgrim High School. We thank her for her hard work on this story.
