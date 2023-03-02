NORTH SMITHFIELD – Parking in the area of Ridge Road has become a nightmare, according to local residents.
During a Feb. 21 council meeting, a discussion revolved around placement of no-parking signs on Ridge Road just off of Greene Street.
“It’s come to our attention that there’s been some issues on that road with residents parking on the side, which now that road is already narrow as it,” said Councilor Kim Alves. According to Alves, drivers of large trucks had been parking on the side of the road overnight.
Director of Public Works Ray Pendergast expressed concern during the meeting that the area of Ridge Road going into Greene Street was the biggest problem.
“It’s been an issue for me for years,” said resident Sharon Cardin-Prochniak. Although Prochniak doesn’t live directly on Ridge Road, she said living on Greene Street the past few years has also been a problem for her when it comes to parking, with people blocking her driveway and neighbors reporting that they’re also parking on their lawns. Where she lives on Greene Street there used to be a no-parking sign, but it was knocked down and never replaced.
“I have a (trailer) in the summer when we go camping, when I come back, I can’t have access to my driveway because there’s cars parked in front of it,” she said.
Prochniak said a lot of the people parking in front of her home come from Slatersville Congregational Church, and it came to the point where she had to call the police.
“They suggested putting some cones out. I tried that too,” she said. She added that her neighbors on Ridge Road had put up huge stones to restrict parking, but that did not resolve the problem.
“Ridge Road is a disaster,” she said.
Jenni Hull, church moderator at Slatersville Congregational Church, told The Breeze she knows parking has been an issue, as their congregation has had to find parking on Greene Street, School Street, and Ridge Road. She says now that the issues have been raised with the council, the church will communicate with their congregation to avoid parking on Ridge Road entirely.
“We’ve been good neighbors for a long time, and we want to keep that positive relationship with the folks around us,” she said.
Prochniak said she hopes the town can figure out the parking issue soon, as it has negatively impacted her quality of life in more ways than one.
Whether the church turns a portion of their common land into parking or some other solution, she said, what’s happening now is not workable.
At the Feb. 21 meeting, the council voted to amend a resolution to prohibit parking on the southerly side of Ridge Road.
There is an easy solution have the police actually enforce the parking laws and tow and ticket the vehicles. Maybe if the police had a new police station they might enforce the law.
