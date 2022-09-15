CUMBERLAND – Learn about an important piece of Cumberland history and have a wagonload of family fun at Franklin Farm’s Harvest Festival & Tractor Show on Saturday, Sept. 24. The rain date for the event, which is to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is the next day, Sept. 25.
Parking was a bit of an issue at last year’s event, said Rob Mudge of Franklin Farm, but several changes this year will help alleviate what is really a good problem to have, with huge crowds descending on the Abbott Run Valley Road farm last year.
In the early days of this main farm fundraiser that first started in 2016, organizers weren’t sure how well it would do financially, said Mudge, but it’s now established enough where they can afford the police detail needed to have visitors cross from a parking area in the east field across the street. Many signs will direct visitors on the day of the event where to go.
Come for the tractors, regional music, food trucks, scenic hayrides, historic barn tours, pony rides, Audubon raptors, maker and doer vendors, educational activities, games and more.
“We’re looking forward to a great festival,” said Mudge.
Hayrides and pony rides aren’t a moneymaker, but they remain a very popular attraction, Mudge said. A new wagon has been added this year to move the line along more quickly.
There is no admission fee, but parking is $10. Pre-buy parking tickets at www.franklinfarmri.org by Sept. 20 and save $2.
For more than 200 years, the Historic Metcalf Franklin Farm on Abbott Run Valley Road has been an active farm. Sixty-five acres of town-owned land is managed by the non-profit, all-volunteer Historic Metcalf Franklin Farm Preservation Association.
“Maintaining this property as a farm is essential for the preservation of our agricultural heritage,” says Mudge.
Community benefits include preserving a major cultural resource on the National Register of Historic Places and an important connection to the town’s agricultural past. Features here include the farm’s historic stone walls and one of the most important barn structures in the state, featuring post-and-beam construction, locally-made nails, and old-fashioned Yankee repurposing. Add in the waving fields, say those who run it, and it’s easy to picture oneself to be in a different time. Open spaces support native plants and animals, and hiking trails welcome visitors.
Current preservation projects include a master plan for the 1810-1930 barn structure and its preservation; a $150,000 grant, $75,000 from the R.I. Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission and $75,000 from the town, to start phase two of the William Franklin Homestead project, adding heat in the building and starting to add ADA accessibility; and preservation of the farm’s fields through the Volunteer Tractor & Grounds Committee.
There are also plans to add a new greenhouse to function as a classroom space and extend the farm’s growing season, as well as to add new octagonal ADA-accessible picnic tables.
The Volunteers at Franklin Farm in Cumberland have had a great 2022 growing season. Mudge said the hot temperatures combined with a well-irrigated farm provide great conditions for growing.
The summer squash, zucchini, cucumbers, and other vegetables grown at the farm this year may reach the season record approaching 50,000 pounds. All of the vegetables are transported to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank as well as other organizations in northern Rhode Island. One such pantry, the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry on Angell Road in Cumberland, has played a larger role this year as the two organizations have teamed up to increase awareness of food insecurity and help each other’s fundraising efforts.
“When we met with the board of the food pantry we all realized that a collaboration between the two organizations would be beneficial, as we serve the same communities in need, and are in the same supply chain,” said Mudge. “We grow vegetables and they get them to those that need them the most.”
