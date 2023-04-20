NORTH SMITHFIELD — North Smithfield Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to get outside and explore the beautiful nature spots throughout the town as spring is in full bloom.
Cheryl Marandola, a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, said the team was at Pumpkinfest back in September when a woman from Washington state told them about children who had painted rocks and participated in an experience that brought everyone together and outside.
“It inspired a bigger idea to do this,” she said.
Ann Lilley, also a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, got to painting different types of characters on rocks; from centaurs, to fairies, and mermaids. During one of the many hikes that North Smithfield Parks and Recreation holds for North Smithfield families, the rocks were hidden at Booth Pond Conservation Area this past weekend. The commission will continue to hide groups of rocks in different nature areas throughout the town.
Parks and Recreation is asking that when you find a rock, snap a photo and hashtag #NSCommunityROCKS on Instagram, and tag their Facebook page. It is the individual’s choice to either re-hide or keep the rock
The commission said there are more rocks to be painted and hidden. If you want to learn more, message them on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.