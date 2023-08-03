LINCOLN – Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Grace Gervais says Lincoln’s “summer playground” program continues to be a popular one, with high attendance despite unpredictable weather.
Every summer, the department runs a free summer day camp for children in grades 2-8. The camp runs July 5 through Aug. 10, and is every weekday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
There are five “campsites” located at the five major parks in Lincoln: Albion Park, Lonsdale Park, Manville Park, Saylesville Park, and Lime Acres Park.
Gervais said the camps with the highest attendance are Manville and Saylesville, with about 60 children attending daily. The camp with the lowest attendance on average is Albion, with about 35 campers daily.
“Year after year we’ve seen consistent attendance across the camps,” said Gervais.
At each camp, there are about 10 counselors, with the exception of Saylesville, which has more staff due to the high volume of campers. Gervais said the preferred ratio is 10 children to one counselor, so if there happens to be an influx of campers, there are enough counselors to watch at least 100 youths.
Weather and planned activities contribute to the attendance, said Gervais. Days that are dry and hot tend to have lower attendance than days that are slightly rainy or overcast.
“As long as it’s not drastically raining or thundering and lightning, the kids are still running around, playing and having a lot of fun,” she said.
Some popular days at camp include pizza day, ice cream day, slime day, water balloon day and solar s’mores day.
“We get a lot of campers on pizza and ice cream day. The kids get super excited to have pizza and ice cream,” said Gervais.
Slime day and solar s’mores days are both educational and science-based crafts disguised as fun activities.
For solar s’mores, Manville pizza palace donated pizza boxes which were wrapped in tin foil. Camp counselors laid out the s’mores and taught campers about how the foil reflects the sun and how the heat from the sun cooks the s’mores.
Gervais reported that the last week in July and first week in August tend to have fewer children, since that is the time when most participating families go on vacation.
Though summer camp concludes Aug. 10 Gervais said it’s never too late to enroll a child. Lunch is not provided at camp, so the Parks and Recreation Department asks that if someone does send their child to camp, to pack them a lunch and a water bottle.
Also popular among Lincoln children are the Parks and Recreation track and tennis programs. These programs cost $15 to enroll and take place later in the afternoons.
Tennis and track are open to grades 2-8, with different time blocks for different ages. There are about two weeks left of track and tennis, but the programs are offered annually, so anyone who missed this season can join next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.