PAWTUCKET – The Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors installed its 2022 officers and directors at its annual meeting at the Pawtucket Country Club on Sept. 30. The association also handed out its annual association membership awards, as well as awarding $6,500 in charitable grants.
Alexander Parmenidez, a sales agent with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Providence was installed as the 2022 Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors president. Parmenidez has been a licensed Realtor since 2013, and prior to becoming a Realtor he collected two decades of experience as a tax advisor and insurance professional. Fluent in English and Spanish, he has been recognized as one of the top 100 Latino agents in the Northeast by the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and previously served as NRIBR’s president-elect, treasurer and corporate secretary.
The association also installed the following officers: Michelle Keach, president-elect; Anne McCrann, treasurer; Jennifer Lemme, corporate secretary.
They will be joined by the following members serving as directors: Stacy Corrigan, Michele Cerreta, Jan D’Angelo, Aliesha Noonan, Duane Boucher, Alissa St, Jacques and Immediate Past President Rob Williamson.
The following members were recognized with the association’s annual awards: Realtor of the Year: Chris Whitten, principal, Premeer Real Estate; Golden R Award: Edward Stachurski, principal of Century 21 Stachurski Agency; Richard Fontaine Award: Alexander Parmenidez, sales associate, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
The association awarded charitable grants to the following organizations: $2,500, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island; $2,500, The Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center; $1,500, Reators Relief Foundation.
