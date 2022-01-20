LINCOLN — Lincoln’s State Sen. Thomas Paolino said he was surprised by the last-minute decision to transfer part of his Lincoln Senate district into state Sen. Stephen Archambault’s district last week.
The state’s redistricting commission presented its new district maps for state House and Senate seats last week, which were approved 13-4.
Questions were immediately raised over the decision to shift a portion of Lincoln belonging to Republican Senate Minority Leader Paolino’s District 17 into Democrat Archambault’s District 22.
Archambault, who served as co-chairman of the Special Commission on Reapportionment, owns a 5.3-acre lot on Whipple Road in Lincoln. That fact was pointed out by Archambault’s primary opponent, Melanie DuPont, who tweeted, “It’s probably because Archambault owns 0 Whipple Road in Lincoln, which abuts his 195 Whipple Road in Smithfield. Maybe he wants to build a new house without moving out of Senate District 22, so he just widens [Senate District] 22 to consume that part of Lincoln.”
The property, listed as 0 Whipple Road in online records, was appraised at $18,500 in 2019. Its last owner before the senator was Roberta Archambault of Smithfield, who died in 2011.
The land was previously part of District 17, which includes parts of Lincoln, North Smithfield and North Providence. Archambault’s Senate district now contains the entirety of Smithfield, a small piece of North Providence, and a slice of Lincoln.
Members of the redistricting committee expressed concerns about the last-minute decision to move 605 voters into Archambault’s district.
State Sen. Gordon Rogers said he was worried about transparency, when the changes came in five minutes before the start of the meeting.
Rogers and three other Republicans voted against the change: Sen. Jessica de la Cruz, and Reps. Brian Newberry and David Place.
In an online statement, Paolino said he was surprised by the “sudden change” to the map proposal.
“I have faithfully represented the residents of the district, including most of Lincoln and parts of North Smithfield and North Providence, since I was first elected in 2016. I am concerned about the negative impact it will have on the Town of Lincoln over the next 10 years – including a significant expense to the town simply by adding an additional micro-precinct.”
“I look forward to understanding and addressing this issue with the Senate Judiciary Committee as well as the reasons for this unusually late proposal before voting on this map,” he continued.”
Archambault, a Democrat, defended the edits to the maps, which cut 605 voters from District 17. He said the changes make District 22 “more Republican,” and said he is fully supportive of the move because it keeps community interests together.
Archambault won the 2020 general election against Rep. Paul Santucci 51 percent to 42 percent, with independent Stephen Tocco earning 7 percent of the vote.
“I have no plans to move from Smithfield,” Archambault told The Valley Breeze & Observer on Friday.
Archambault said the group charged with redistricting was the “most transparent and diverse commission” in state history, noting that the commission held 18 hearings, with public testimony, and received numerous online submissions regarding communitiy interests across the state.
As a lifelong resident of the area in question, Archambault said he understands why consultants with Election Data Services placed that Lincoln neighborhood within Senate District 22.
“There are several shared interests, underscored by the fact that many of those houses are most easily accessed by traveling through Smithfield,” Archambault said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.