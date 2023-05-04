SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union is introducing a new program that will allow condominium associations to apply to receive loans to ease the cost burden on expensive repairs to roadways and other shared renovations.
The town will host an informational meeting on May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Smithfield Senior Center, 1 William J. Hawkins Jr. Trail about the new loan program.
All 22 condo associations in Smithfield are invited to attend.
The problem is that many associations were not putting away money in capital funds for improvements, said Town Manager Randy Rossi, and this will be a new way to get the repairs they need.
Now, associations can go into Navigant, do the paperwork, and get the money they need.
Councilor John Tassoni and Rossi said they worked together with Navigant to bring the new program to town. Tassoni said the biggest complaint he heard while campaigning was about the aging and deteriorating roads in condo associations. While it is not the town’s responsibility to take care of private roads, Tassoni said he felt for his constituents.
He said condo owners are worried about their properties losing value due to deteriorating structures and that all of the condo associations in Smithfield are multi-unit developments, and could need a variety of repairs.
As a resident of a condo association, Tassoni said he understands how costly assessments can be, and would like to help ease the burden.
“They are spending big money to get them repaired without knowing what options are there,” Tassoni said.
Rossi said besides roads, it could also mean roofs, painting, landscaping and more.
“Anything a condo association could need,” Rossi said.
“Mostly, I think it will be used for roads,” Tassoni said.
Tassoni said he learned of the programs in other towns and thought Smithfield’s many condo associations could use the loans to repair their roads. While the program is new to Smithfield, Tassoni said it is available to condo associations in nearby cities and towns.
Rossi said there are requirements and steps to take with the lending program. A perk to working with a local bank is that interest rates are decided by the Navigant Board of Directors, Rossi said, which gives more flexibility to keep rates low.
Requirements will include three years of the association’s tax returns, income and expense statements, balance sheets and bank statements.
“You also get a personal touch to walk them through the office,” Tassoni said.
