Crews clean up after tornado damage along Peck Hill Road in Scituate last Friday.

 Breeze photo by LuzJennifer Martinez

SCITUATE – Scituate sustained what appeared to be the heaviest damage from last Friday’s tornadoes in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, an EF-2 tornado with a maximum width of 250 yards, winds of 115 mph, and a path of 9.1 miles as it weakened and snaked through Johnston and into North Providence.

Large swaths of forested land sustained heavy damage in town, including on Peck Hill Road, but in many parts of town, one would never have known that a tornado was here.

