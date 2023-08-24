SCITUATE – Scituate sustained what appeared to be the heaviest damage from last Friday’s tornadoes in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, an EF-2 tornado with a maximum width of 250 yards, winds of 115 mph, and a path of 9.1 miles as it weakened and snaked through Johnston and into North Providence.
Large swaths of forested land sustained heavy damage in town, including on Peck Hill Road, but in many parts of town, one would never have known that a tornado was here.
The National Weather Service in Boston is now saying the tornado was the strongest the state has seen in decades. It was an EF-2, with winds at 115 mph in Scituate, the most powerful since an F-2 tornado on Aug. 7, 1986.
An EF-1 tornado hit parts of Massachusetts, including North Attleboro and Mansfield, and there were also lesser tornadoes in other parts of Massachusetts. Large swaths of forested land in Scituate were destroyed, but no one was reported injured as the powerful storms swept through the area.
Local residents at home or at the gym sheltered in place as tornado warnings went into effect, with several reports of possible rotation as what were later confirmed to be tornadoes hit.
Officials last Friday immediately confirmed that a tornado touched down on Route 295 in the area of Greenville Avenue, where the Fire Department responded to a vehicle that was lifted some 10 to 15 feet in the air, according to Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. A camera on another car, which was also lifted up, showed the tornado skittering across the road between it, narrowly missing other cars.
He reported extensive damage in the area of Peck Hill Road in Johnston near the Scituate line, as well as off George Waterman Road in Johnston near North Providence. Residents on Lydia Avenue in North Providence were at home when trees were toppled onto their homes, and fallen trees also crushed vehicles along Douglas Avenue.
The tornado that hit North Attleboro also leveled trees on a large property on Hines Road in Cumberland.
