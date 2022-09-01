FOSTER – Paving of the section of Route 94 that runs between Route 101 and Route 44 was set to begin Monday, Aug. 30, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. It includes the part of Route 94 that is also known as Reynolds Road.

An email blast from the town of Foster incorrectly identified the paving project as beginning at the intersection of Routes 94, Foster Center Road, and 102, Plainfield Pike, then working north on Route 94 to finish at Route 44.

