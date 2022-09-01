FOSTER – Paving of the section of Route 94 that runs between Route 101 and Route 44 was set to begin Monday, Aug. 30, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. It includes the part of Route 94 that is also known as Reynolds Road.
An email blast from the town of Foster incorrectly identified the paving project as beginning at the intersection of Routes 94, Foster Center Road, and 102, Plainfield Pike, then working north on Route 94 to finish at Route 44.
RIDOT advised that work will begin at the intersection of Route 101 and 94, continuing to Route 44, Putnam Pike. Construction will have alternating lane closures during milling and paving from Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin previously said construction will begin in the late summer and finish in the fall.
Rep. Michael Chippendale said he’s lobbied for this portion of Route 94 to be fixed since he came into office in 2010. He said he and Sen. Jessica de la Cruz stuck with the issue to ensure it stayed on the 2022 paving schedule.
“People who live on that road and their kidneys will be very happy,” he said.
Chippendale said the scope of the project changed to milling and repaving without re-banking or major construction on the road.
“This will certainly take care of the immediate issues,” Chippendale said.
Chippendale celebrated RIDOT’s announcement in March that paving on Reynolds Road would finally be done. One of the town’s, and possibly the state’s, largest businesses, FM Global, is on Reynolds Road. Chippendale said the company has a giant campus that provides a lot of jobs in Rhode Island, and that they bring guests to their Glocester campus all the time.
“It’s tough to bring people down there and is an issue for them and people who live on there. A few years back, a state plow totaled by hitting a pothole and getting thrown off the road,” Chippendale said.
West Glocester Elementary School is also on Route 94, which Chippendale said caused dangerous driving conditions for school buses and parents.
The project is part of an $8.8 million paving project that also includes Route 6 East in Johnston and Providence, and routes 179 and 81 in Tiverton.
