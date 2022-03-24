FOSTER – Routes 101 to Route 44 and Route 94 in Foster and Glocester will be resurfaced this year, according to Rhode Island Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin.
He said work will begin in late summer, and finish in the fall.
Nearby residents noticed RIDOT marking the roadways along Routes 94 and 101, seeing the spray paint as a sign of good things to come.
Rep. Michael Chippendale said he has lobbied for Route 94, particularly in the Glocester end known as Reynolds Road, to be fixed since he came into office in 2010. After he took office, Chippendale said he took RIDOT officials for a ride in his minivan along Route 94, a trip he said probably took a few years off their life due to the deteriorated state of the surface.
RIDOT officials agreed that the road was in critical need of repairs, but when it came time to do it, Chippendale said the work kept getting pushed back again and again.
Chippendale said that was all before the state’s highway tolls, which worsened road conditions in the northern end of the state. Especially Route 101, he said, which has experienced an increase in trailer-truck use since the state began tolling in 2018.
He and Sen. Jessica de la Cruz came back to state officials last year after seeing the influx of federal money, and rallied for Route 94 to be done this year.
“By the grace of God, the persistence of two Republican representatives paid off,” he said.
Route 94 is home to FM Global, which recently invested millions of dollars to expand its campus, and offers great paying jobs and attracts international business, said Chippendale. Though the state conceded and paved a mile of Route 94 by FM Global, people still drive the more treacherous portion of the route to get to the mile stretch.
“It has always been a source of embarrassment,” Chippendale said.
West Glocester Elementary School is also on Route 94.
“You don’t want children driving down dangerous roads. You don’t want buses driving down dangerous roads. You don’t want parents down dangerous roads,” Chippendale said.
Chippendale said he’s heard horror stories over the years caused by the potholes, including stretchers tipping over during rescues, IV tubes ripping out of patients in rescue vehicles, and police and town vehicles being damaged.
When the state suggested lowering the speed limit while waiting for repairs, Chippendale said, laughing. He said no one who is driving safely drives the speed limit on Route 94 for fear of getting thrown off the road after hitting a pothole.
“People were crawling down this road already,” Chippendale said.
Recently, he said a state plow was totaled after hitting a pothole on Route 94. He said there are disproportionate serious accidents on the road caused by the potholes.
“This was a huge priority for us,” Chippendale said.
Chippendale said the number of constituents calling to thank the state for finally fixing the road has been remarkable. He said this is one of the biggest issues he’s dealt with while in public service.
“Soon, you can finally drive down the road without damaging your kidneys beyond repair,” he said.
St. Martin said RIDOT will pave the state road using a pavement reclamation process where the base of the roadway is reconstructed to provide lasting repairs. The work will be paired with resurfacing a section of Route 6 East in Johnston as well as reclaiming East Road in Tiverton.
The total estimated cost for all three roads is $8.8 million.
