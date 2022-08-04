LINCOLN – Town officials intended to repave an entire neighborhood off Front Street this spring, but trouble securing new curbing has stalled the work.
The work was planned for April or May of this year, and called for the repaving of Livingston, Pleasant, Hope, Union, Yates and John streets. Paving projects are typically spread throughout town on an as-needed basis each year, but officials decided to focus on that neighborhood alone due to the high cost to replace the sidewalks and curbs.
Residents who expected the job to be finished by now were surprised that the work hasn’t begun, Town Councilor Bruce Ogni said. Unfortunately, he said Pawtucket Hot Mix Asphalt encountered severe delays in securing new granite curbing for the neighborhood.
The curbing isn’t expected to come in until September, he said, so officials made the difficult decision to push the project to April or May of next year.
“I feel bad for the residents, who have been asking about this. I’ve been telling them all along that it’s happening this year,” he said, promising that the money has been set aside to complete the job. “We’re putting it off until next spring, but this is definitely happening.”
“I want to make sure the job is finished,” Ogni added. “That area needs this work badly.”
In the meantime, Town Engineer Leslie Quish said they’ve moved some paving projects up in the timeline, so that Lincoln doesn’t go an entire year without roadwork.
The roads to be paved this summer now include Martins Way, Lower River Road (between Cullen Hill Road and Old River Road), Curtis Lane, Cooper Drive, Donna Lee Drive, Sir Charles Drive and Leyte Road.
Those areas do not need replacement curbing, so the work is expected to begin soon.
In the not-so-distant future, Lincoln will switch to an assessment-based system for paving projects. The town hired Beta Group to conduct a full analysis of the conditions of Lincoln’s sidewalks and town-owned roads to help officials prioritize future repairs. The full data is expected this fall.
