LINCOLN – Town officials intended to repave an entire neighborhood off Front Street this spring, but trouble securing new curbing has stalled the work.

The work was planned for April or May of this year, and called for the repaving of Livingston, Pleasant, Hope, Union, Yates and John streets. Paving projects are typically spread throughout town on an as-needed basis each year, but officials decided to focus on that neighborhood alone due to the high cost to replace the sidewalks and curbs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.