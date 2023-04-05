With McCoy Stadium in the background late Monday afternoon, a skater rounds the curve at Pawtucket’s skate bowl park outside Jenks Junior High School on Division Street. This facility plus two large-scale indoor skate parks make Pawtucket a destination for skaters.
PAWTUCKET – If all goes according to plan, a new label for Pawtucket can be added to craft beer capital, pinball capital, and likely future soccer capital of Rhode Island.
Where other nearby communities continue to take steps to discourage skating, this city is about to achieve the distinction of skating capital with two new skateparks set to open, one the new home of Lighthouse Skatepark, in place until this week in the Creative Commerce Center at 881 Main St., and the other the 40,000-square-foot Galileo’s Skate Park.
Both facilities are planned to open in facilities in the city’s Main Street area, and, added to the outdoor skate bowl park near Jenks Junior High School on Division Street, make the city a destination for skaters and BMX enthusiasts.
Galileo’s Skate Park was supposed to open in a yet unannounced location on March 1, but has since seen a delay, according to its owners.
Lighthouse Skatepark, which moved out of 881 Main St. over the weekend after the landlord there decided against renewing their lease, has also landed a new location within a mile of the current one, with an opening promised in the near future.
The outdoor skate bowl skate park at Jenks, funded through $550,000 in federal stimulus funds and opened in 2009, has remained busy since, especially in the summertime, with many of the issues seen in its early years, including numerous calls for disturbances, seemingly calmed down somewhat since.
School Committee Chairperson James Chellel, who in a previous stint on the committee voted to approve that skate park, said this week that the facility across from McCoy Stadium and the future unified city high school hasn’t produced the kinds of issues he thought at one point might crop up.
