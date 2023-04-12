PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Brown University recently opened its doors to Pawtucket and Central Falls high school students for a second annual College Day at Brown event.
The event, organized by the university’s Annenberg Institute for School Reform and the Office of the President, hosted nearly 350 students from grades 9-12 from districts, including Providence, to give them a glimpse into college life with a full day on campus.
Of the 350 total attendees, 51 of them were Pawtucket and Central Falls students, and they got to participate in one of five “experiences” or tracks based on what they would like to study. Those tracks were STEM, liberal arts, education, social impact, and entrepreneurship.
The day started off with an official campus tour, which Annenberg Institute Education Coordinator Soljane Martinez said was an aspect that was missing from the event last year that prior attendees requested to be added to this year’s event.
“This year, each school group and their accompanying educator(s) began their “experience” with a tour of Brown, led by university tour guides,” Martinez said.
While Martinez finds the STEM track to be the one most students registered for, she said there was still a pretty even distribution of students in the other tracks.
Martinez described some of the student experiences as demonstrations in such areas as robotics and engineering concepts, tours of labs and galleries, and hands-on activities such as fossil exploration through microscopes and learning through comic books.
“(There are) so many interesting experiences that the Brown community puts together for our guests,” she said.
The goal of this event was for students to get a feel for college life that they otherwise wouldn’t have access to, especially for those students who are first generation college students, or the first in their families to pursue post secondary study.
“We want students to feel comfortable and welcomed on campus and to leave the day envisioning themselves in college, whether here at Brown or elsewhere,” Martinez said.
Martinez was a first-generation college student who had preconceived notions of what college was like from TV or movies.
“It was a very different world than the one I was from and not necessarily one that I saw myself ‘fitting’ into, so we’re happy to be able to provide an opportunity for our local students to get that experience, especially students who perhaps aren’t considering college as a pathway or are on the fence,” she said.
Of those surveyed after last year’s event, Martinez said 92 percent of participants said they are more interested in attending college after attending College Day at Brown, and 63 percent of participants said they had more interest in attending Brown after attending the event.
Central Falls High School 11th-grader Alondra Santos Godinez participated in the education experience room, saying she’s always aspired to either work with elementary or middle school students.
“But since I go to school improvement team meetings, I’m wondering what other options I have to help spread diversity and inclusion,” she said.
Godinez hasn’t had a college in mind to apply to, but said she is now feeling motivated to apply to Brown. She said she most enjoyed participating in a survey-style exercise during the education presentation.
“I really liked seeing data and how other people think about this data,” she said.
Marlena Martinez, school counselor at Central Falls High School, was also at the education experience presentation, where she emphasized the importance of encouraging students as well as showing them the possibilities they have with a college career, despite any pitfalls such as not having a high enough grade point average.
“A program like College Day can get them to actually be there and they are able to visualize themselves as a student,” she said. “A well-informed decision is the best decision, knowing which avenues you can take, and being on campus can help them determine what those avenues are.”
And the benefits of the program go far beyond encouraging students to pursue a college career, said Martinez, opening up a pathway of resources students can take advantage of while still in high school.
“The event has strengthened our partnership with each high school so that we can continue to communicate about other opportunities for students,” Martinez said.
Some examples include bringing students to campus for science lab visits or to receive programming from the campus library.
“We’ve been able to connect schools with other university offerings to address their needs such as tutors and other enrichment programs,” Martinez said.
Martinez said she hopes students left with a better understanding of what they can expect and what they need to do to get there.
