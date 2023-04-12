Jack Zelazo, 8, pets a bunny at Monday’s reopening of the Pawtucket Animal Shelter. Zelazo, son of Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo, tried to get his dad to let them bring the rabbit home, but to no avail.
PAWTUCKET – With new staffers in place and promises of improvements, staff at the Paul J. Wildenhain Memorial Animal Shelter joined city officials Monday in hosting a grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony.
City Councilor Mark Wildenhain, who pushed hard for the reopening to happen now instead of later, welcomed people and thanked those who helped make it finally happen. He said there are many animals available for adoption, and he looks forward to seeing the shelter, closed for most of the past three years, again completing adoptions at a 90 or 95 percent level as staff was doing pre-pandemic.
Finding those forever homes for animals, including dogs, cats and even a rabbit, is the important thing, said Wildenhain, who said this reopening was long overdue for this “state-of-the-art” shelter that was once little more than “a shack.” He thanked the staff and previous volunteers for what they’ve done.
The shelter is named for Wildenhain’s father, former Councilor Paul Wildenhain. His son was there with his dog Penny, a pet who was rescued from the shelter.
“After three long years, we can finally reopen the doors to the public to our beautiful Pawtucket Animal Shelter,” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “Thanks to the efforts of so many, including Councilman Wildenhain and shelter staff, we are able to stand here today and celebrate this special occasion.”
The shelter will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The shelter was closed since near the start of the pandemic due to staffing issues, but officials have largely agreed that there could have been some level of reopening sooner than now.
Bob Gosselin, who lives near the Slater Park shelter and was once a faithful volunteer here, as Wildenhain pointed out, even adopting his own dog from the facility, said Monday that he’s been walking by the shelter for many months hoping that it would reopen soon. This is a perfect spot for such a facility next to the playground and in the popular park, said Gosselin, and he looks forward to seeing animals getting adopted on a regular basis again.
Two brand new staff members, full-time pound-keeper Mel Halajko and part-time pound-keeper Emily Johnson, said they’re happy to be on the job and helping take care of animals and restore services to the public to what they once were.
Shelter Administrator Renee Massie thanked the staff that continued to work hard and care for animals through the pandemic, while also acknowledging some shortcomings in the shelter’s operation as it was closed.
She said the team served some 1,200 animals during the closure, fielding 5,000 total calls, and staff often lost their weekends or holidays to ensure that animals were cared for. She said Johnson and Halajko have already had a positive impact on operations.
Massie said the reopening feels like a return to some normalcy.
“Standing here today feels like a tremendous weight has been lifted off of our shoulders,” said Massie. “While we have accomplished so much, there are still areas of improvement that we will continue working on with our great team.”
Some goals for the upcoming weeks and months include continuing to improve the adoption program, improving their field response, improving telephone communication, and fixing the shelter’s Facebook presence. A previous Facebook page had to be abandoned, and a new one doesn’t allow administrators to respond to residents when they ask questions or make comments, said Massie, who thanked supporters and those who never lost faith in the work the staff was doing.
She added that the staff will also be improving and adding to the shelter’s website, which still has an adoption form to fill out. They remain active on Petfinder, she said.
Providence resident and animal advocate Mary Murphy, who was previously critical in a Breeze story about what she saw as the staff’s lack of effort on adoptions while closed, was at Monday’s reopening, saying she’s hopeful that there will be accountability going forward to ensure that animals aren’t just being left for months on end. She repeated that Massie needs to be held accountable for how it operates, saying the volunteers who kept adoptions moving should never have been banned during a pandemic where so many people were looking to adopt pets.
During an animal control subcommittee meeting last week, Councilor Yesenia Rubio, who was present Monday, asked Massie if she was ready to go with new staff in place, and Massie responded that they were, even if not every detail is settled.
Wildenhain said at that meeting that if there’s anything city officials can do to help get the shelter back to full and efficient function, they’re here for that.
Monday’s event was also attended by Councilor Roberto Moreno and Police Chief Tina Goncalves, among others.
