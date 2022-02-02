PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket announces the launch of its second annual contest and event honoring Black History Month geared toward middle school students. The goal of the contest is for students to submit a piece of their work, including art, poetry, a paper, presentation, or other artistic expression, on what they feel best represents Black History Month to them.
The topic could be on a person, event, place, or other topic that the student feels best embodies the message of Black History Month or best represents honoring Black History Month.
“Last year’s winners did an amazing job with their artistic pieces,” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “I am excited that this year we will continue to get young members of our community involved through art or their own expression and highlight the importance of Black History Month. I want to thank all of the partners working to let students know of the opportunity and I am once again looking forward to seeing all of their great work.”
The competition will run through Feb. 17 calling for students to email their piece or a picture or video of it to Community Liaison Kassandra Florez at kflorez@pawtucketri.com for the chance to be selected to discuss their piece and why they feel it best represents Black History Month with Mayor Grebien on Feb. 23rd via Zoom and to win a $50 gift card. The recorded event and announcement of three winners will be shared on the city’s website, newsletter, and Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.
The city encourages any student who is in middle school to participate and submit their piece by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 17 to be entered. Those with questions can email kflorez@pawtucketri.com.
