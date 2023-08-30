PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Arts Festival will celebrate its 25th year, starting Sept. 1 and running through Sept. 10.
This year’s festival promises “an extraordinary array of artistic events and activities, showcasing the enduring spirit of creativity that has not only fueled the festival’s success but that of its home city of Pawtucket,” say organizers.
The 25th installment of the festival boasts a long lineup of events, spotlighting live music, thought-provoking art exhibitions, and captivating theater productions, states a release. Among the celebrations is “Pawtucket’s Flavor Fest,” a week-long culinary celebration running alongside the arts festivities.
Festival director Anthony Ambrosino said it is “incredible the amount of work and planning that goes into the festival each year by the city, our sponsors and most importantly the artists. It’s truly a team effort. Our community is passionate about these events and it shows.”
The festival will again feature a fusion of local talents and artists book-ended over two weekends.
Opening weekend, Sept. 1-3, known as Downtown LIVE! in the downtown area of Pawtucket, will feature everything from Chinese Dragon Boat Races and the Taiwan Day Festival and the popular Cape Verde cultural celebration Kretcheu, to McCoy’s Final Inning, where 3,000 people will be let onto the field at McCoy Stadium to watch the city’s annual fireworks display there one last time.
Flavor Fest Chairperson Anthony Hebert announced that the Culture Shock block party will be served up alongside the growing Empanada Fest on Sept. 3, in a true melding of culinary and performance programming. Chachi Carvalho, the creative force behind Culture Shock, said “the combination of two culturally relevant celebrations in the heart of the city is the recipe for success. We are thrilled to pair Culture Shock with Empanada Fest this year and extend the love, joy, and celebration of all of the beautiful people that make Pawtucket such a unique place to live, work, and play. This year’s lineup is epic, and we cannot wait to rock downtown with live music, food, art, and culture.”
The festival will culminate during its second weekend at Slater Memorial Park with the ever-present “Pops in the Park” free concert, as the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra takes the stage on Sept. 9. Presented by the Pawtucket Teachers Alliance, the concert is followed by a fireworks display courtesy of Bristol County Saving Bank.
The festival presents “an array of interactive workshops, creativity sessions, and delightful performances, cultivating creativity and imagination across generations as Collette Travel, the Pawtucket YMCA and The Empowerment Factory present several events during the 10-day festival, including Family Fun Day closing out the festival on Sept. 10 at Slater Park,” say the organizers.
The festival is set to embody the silver anniversary theme, symbolizing creativity, wisdom, and harmony. As the festival marks this achievement, “it not only celebrates its own endurance but also recognizes the artists, volunteers, and supporters who have contributed to its legacy.”
