PAWTUCKET – The City Council’s license subcommittee is recommending that tattoo parlors providing only certain services, such as cosmetic or permanent makeup procedures such as eye lining, lip lining, microblading or re-pigmentation be exempt from the city’s cap of 10 total tattoo shops.
Its ordinance subcommittee is recommending that tattoo shops be allowed by-right in more areas of the city, a change presented by Director of Zoning and Code Enforcement Carl Johnson.
City Clerk Rick Goldstein, speaking at a Sept. 6 meeting, said the impetus for the change on the exemption for certain services came when someone recently came in for a license to provide hair tattooing and the city didn’t have a license available for him, and he was going to have to go to zoning for approval. The location had been a tattoo parlor before, he said, but hadn’t been for a while. The city was already at the maximum cap of 10, he said, but this service was “a new type of thing,” offering tattoo options for those dealing with baldness.
Council President Terry Mercer asked that they look at making a change to exempt such services from the existing cap, he added.
Goldstein explained the change to the expansion of use within the city, saying there are no by-right areas in the city for tattoo parlors and would-be store owners pay $500 to go to zoning. Johnson came up with the recommendations, he said, in part based on the idea that the idea of tattoo parlors as hangouts for “sailors and gangsters” is long gone, and this is another chance for the city to be friendly to businesses.
The board went with the recommendations to allow by-right tattoo parlors in riverfront mixed-use zones, commercial general zones, commercial local, commercial downtown, and commercial mixed-use zones, in addition to some others where it’s already allowed. Mill Building Reuse District properties would also allow them.
All owners would still be subject to various approvals, including from fire personnel and the Rhode Island Department of Health.
