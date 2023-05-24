PAWTUCKET – Fines for both speeding in school zones and running local red lights are on a sharp decline, showing that motorists are increasingly being trained and incentivized to follow traffic laws.
The Breeze recently reported on a city budget proposal showing decreased annual revenues of $425,000 for the upcoming budget “due to increased compliance” at intersections. At $85 per pop for a red-light ticket, that’s about 5,000 tickets down.
Data provided by Chief of Police Tina Goncalves also shows that speed camera revenue is down.
For the January-April time period in 2022, there were 31,954 total speed citations generated at 14 speed camera locations.
For that same four-month period in 2023, those numbers were down to 22,825 total citations.
According to Chief of Staff Dylan Zelazo, the city is set to make changes that will reverse the downward revenue numbers for the speed cameras.
“We’re in the process of adding speed cameras, so we expect the additional speed cameras to offset the reduction elsewhere,” he said.
The total volume of red-light cameras, he said, will remain the same, so that downward trend due to increased compliance is likely to remain.
According to Jeannine Bourski, the city’s acting finance director, red-light cameras had brought in $4,390,790 total since 2020, through April 11. School speed zone cameras have brought in $12,054,005 since 2020.
The city paid out $5,379,522 in fees for the cameras to private vendor Sensys Gatso.
For speed cameras, citation numbers:
• Declined from 9,299 in January 2022 to 7,287 in January 2023;
• Declined from 6,184 citations in February 2022 to 4,633 citations in 2023;
• Declined from 9,529 citations in March 2022 to 6,204 citations in 2023;
• And declined from 6,942 citations in April 2022 to 4,701 citations in 2023.
Pawtucket officially launched the Traffic Camera Safety Program with a warning period in August of 2019.
Violations in school speed zones bring a ticket of $50, while running a red light means an $85 ticket.
Officials have emphasized since the beginning that the primary goal of the program is enhanced public safety. More than three-quarters of speed zone cameras are typically going to out-of-town drivers who aren’t as familiar with the rules, while city residents have generally become more accustomed to driving more slowly.
