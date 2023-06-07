A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Council Person at-Large, Yesenia Rubio, Pawtucket’s first openly queer council person, reads a poem about the struggles of members of the LGBTQ+ community at a gathering at Pawtucket City Hall on Monday, June 5, to celebrate the raising of Pawtucket’s Pride Flag.
Wesley Monroe, chairperson of the Mayor’s Community Board, talks about the false and misleading claims being made against the community, specifically the ”grooming” of children, and says that when certain groups are marginalized, “it never ends well.”
Jax Ventura, secretary of the Mayor’s Community Board, spoke about the suicide, violence and hate experienced by the LGBTQ+ community and urged members to be “proud and loud” on behalf of those that have been silenced.
PAWTUCKET – The city hosted its third pride flag raising ceremony in support of the LGBTQ+ community on Monday.
The event was hosted by Councilor Yesenia Rubio and featured several speakers, including Joe Ordog from PFLAG Greater Providence and PFLAG Attleboro, Emily Rose, resident and co-owner of Electromagnetic Pinball Museum, Wesley Moreno, resident and chairperson for the mayor’s community board, and Jax Adele Ventura, secretary for the mayor’s community board.
“It’s an honor to be celebrating pride as a a proud queer Latina and city councilor at-large,” Rubio said.
She did a reading of “Twas the night before pride,” then welcomed Ordog, who thanked the mayor and elected officials for showing their support.
“I have hope that we can come together and stem the attacks on the LGBTQ+ community,” Ordog said. “We need to stand up for our freedoms and our friends and neighbors. Let’s build a future of love, understanding, and acceptance for all.”
Rose was taken aback when asked to speak at the event, but was glad to do so.
“I came here to be myself, that’s what pride is all about,” Rose said. “I’m not here to try to teach you anything that you don’t already know or to change your mind. We are celebrating and affirming the rights of LGBTQ+ people, that’s why we are here.”
Moreno spoke about the root ideology of Pride and institutions and how one can’t stand for a cause if they support opposing policies and initiatives.
“The entire purpose of government should be as a tool of harm reduction, a tool to help people,” Moreno said.
“How can we help people thrive? How do we do it right? We need to push for policy that stops commodifying people’s needs,” he added. “In order to do that, we should listen to who are the most vulnerable.”
“It’s our annual moment to look around and see our community and let the world know that we are here,” Ventura said. “Our work is not done yet. Too many have been lost to suicide, violence, or hate. Pride is as much for those who aren’t here as it is for those who are here, loud and proud.”
Ventura then asked for a moment of silence to honor those who have lost their lives from discrimination and hate.
The event concluded with the raising of the LGBTQ+ flag outside of City Hall. Attendees were invited to partake in refreshments provided by Rubio’s Notes Coffee Co., and to attend a family-friendly all-ages gathering at the pinball museum.
