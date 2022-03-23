PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation is offering local libraries, schools, neighborhood groups and nonprofit organizations grants of up to $10,000 to fund proposals that bring people together as a community. March 31 is the deadline to apply.
“We are looking for ideas that will enhance the quality of life, build relationships, and improve community connections. Our goal is to support work that will enliven neighborhoods and build lasting bonds among residents,” said Jenny Pereira, vice president of grants and community investments.
Since launching the Community Grants program in 2016, the R.I. Foundation has awarded nearly $2.5 million to hundreds of projects across Rhode Island. Work has ranged from creating performance spaces and urban farms, to hosting neighborhood meals and making historic places and nature preserves more accessible to the public.
Recent recipients include Friends of the Pawtucket Library, which received $6,964 to support teen activities in the Sayles Library; the Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corporation, which received a grant for bike lanes leading to Central Falls schools; and the Pawtucket School Department, which received $10,000 to create a music studio and creative space at Shea High.
Priority will be given to proposals that include community support such as matching grants, the participation of volunteers, and donated space and other forms of in-kind contributions. Other considerations may include whether projects are led by or serve historically marginalized groups, including people who identify as Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multiracial.
While both new initiatives and enhancements to existing projects are eligible, the grants are intended to support one-time costs and expenses. Applicants will not be eligible for renewed funding for the same project in future years. Capital campaigns, endowments, for-profit entities, individuals, political groups and lobbying efforts are not eligible.
The R.I. Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Working with “generous and visionary donors,” the foundation raised $98 million and awarded $76 million in grants last year. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the organization is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential, states a release. For more information about applying for a Community Grant, visit rifoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.