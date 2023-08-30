PAWTUCKET – Myl’aei Johnson says that makeup companies exploit people and are wasteful, and she wasn’t afraid to talk about it at a recent podcasting lesson.
The lesson was held by local podcaster Ron Rego from Rhode Island Broadcasting at the Green on Main on Aug. 24, and Johnson said she enjoyed it.
“I thought it was fun and liked how we could talk about whatever we wanted,” she said.
Johnson attended the lesson with the West End Community Center, and said she would like to continue with podcasting in the future.
“I would recommend podcasting to other kids,” she said.
Johnson discussed how wasteful some companies can be with throwing away products with Ziyona Simpson, who also enjoyed the session.
“It was fun because we got to give opinions on things that other people can listen to,” Simpson said. “I enjoyed doing it with friends to give two parts of an opinion.”
Simpson said she would also like to continue with podcasting in the future and suggested for her family to make their own podcast after her experience.
The lesson was a chance for the children from the West End Community Center to get hands-on experience on the technical side of podcasting as well as being hosts of an original podcast.
Rego had two children behind the microphone at a time, discussing random topics that were of interest to them, as well as one child adjusting the microphone volume and visuals of the podcast window such as colors, font, and graphics.
As the children talked, Rego provided feedback to the audience on different aspects of podcasting, such as topic transitioning and tips to keep the conversation flowing.
“It’s important to have topics ready about things you already know about,” Rego said.
He also told the children that putting their opinions out there is what gets people interested in what they have to say and to keep the show moving along by continually talking about what they want to talk about.
“It’s trying to keep it interesting and if there is nothing else to say, you move on to another topic,” Rego said. He advised the children to speak up so they could be heard and said that some youths can be shy and quiet once they are recording and in front of the microphone.
When stuck, he suggested taking a break and coming up with more topics to discuss.
“In order to be successful, you have to know what you’re talking about,” he said. “When you give your opinions, people start listening and that’s what it’s all about.”
Johnson and Simpson, like many of the children at the lesson, said they were glad to have the floor to give their opinions.
The children from the community center were in grades 4-7 and typically get involved in swimming, cycling and golfing. This was the first time that they received a podcast lesson, and Rego said they all did well.
“It’s a matter of harnessing chatter and making it serious,” said Rego, who has been podcasting for two years and said he was impressed with the children’s natural talent. This was the first time he’s run a lesson for children, and he said he’s glad that it was finally possible.
“We have to work out the logistics of next steps in order for them to continue,” he said. The lesson was a way to get the children interested in something that perhaps could flourish for them later on, added Rego.
“It might be something that sparks interest later down the road,” he told The Breeze. “It’s bringing people out of their shell. They were all paying attention and they all have something to say; their opinions matter and that’s what they’ve got to know.”
