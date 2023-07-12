PAWTUCKET – City Council members are adamant that the changes they’ve made to the city’s ordinance on public input at local meetings are only serving to reinforce rules that have been in effect for 15 years.

Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak said at the July 5 council meeting that she was proud to stand up for the public in making the changes, saying she was as convinced as ever of the need to make sure public officials in Pawtucket aren’t using their power to access minutes that aren’t designated for them to speak.

