PAWTUCKET – City Council members are adamant that the changes they’ve made to the city’s ordinance on public input at local meetings are only serving to reinforce rules that have been in effect for 15 years.
Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak said at the July 5 council meeting that she was proud to stand up for the public in making the changes, saying she was as convinced as ever of the need to make sure public officials in Pawtucket aren’t using their power to access minutes that aren’t designated for them to speak.
Martins Stachowiak said comments made earlier in the meeting by Providence resident Pat Ford suggesting that the city could face a lawsuit over the changes were completely off-base, emphasizing that they are simply making rules that have been in effect for 15 years clearer.
The council last week granted second and final passage to the changes.
The Breeze previously reported on the changes, which Martins Stachowiak initiated after School Committee member Marsha Fernandes stood during the public input period of a school board meeting to defend her actions related to the hiring of a new superintendent. Martins Stachowiak testified at that same meeting as a member of the City Council and superintendent search subcommittee, and said she and many of the others in the room were taken aback and alarmed by what transpired.
Martins Stachowiak said she is proud to stand up for the public. This change is about protecting people against officials in any area of local government who think their time is more valuable, she said.
She later told The Breeze that just prior to last week’s meeting, she learned about another instance, also before the School Committee, where a member had gotten up to speak during the designated public comment period.
Councilor Mike Araujo noted that nothing in the ordinance prohibits a board member from speaking publicly before another board, only their own.
Council President Terry Mercer said the changes shouldn’t have been necessary in the first place, saying this matter was about a “reading comprehension problem,” not an issue of ambiguity about the rules that just about everyone has followed to this point.
The ordinance prior to changes set aside a public input session at the beginning of each meeting of a board or commission “to encourage the public to attend the meetings of each board or commission or committee or subcommittee and to offer input regarding matters pertaining to city government.”
New wording changes “the public” to “members of the public,” clarifies that input from the public is being given “to that particular body,” and adds the following:
“For the purpose of this section, members of the particular board, commission, committee or subcommittee being convened shall not be considered members of the public and shall be prohibited from offering such ‘public’ comment to the rest of the body, provided, however, that members of one board, commission, committee or subcommittee shall be free to offer public input before any other city body on which he or she does not sit.”
Mercer also scoffed at the suggestion that this change is some sort of “abomination,” saying the council never should have had to clarify something that was obvious.
The original ordinance required each board, commission and committee in the city to file public input rules and regulations with the clerk’s office, said Mercer, and he asked that each chairperson of a board be sent the amended language and be told to amend their rules if they don’t comply. These heads of the committees are now on notice that they have responsibility to follow the purpose of the ordinance, he said.
Also last week, the City Council agreed with the Planning Board and the council’s property subcommittee that two city-owned properties should not be sold off to interested buyers and should instead be held onto to meet potential needs in the future.
Councilors also thanked outgoing Shea High School Principal Jackie Ash for her 34 years of service to the district as she departs, and honored her with a resolution. Araujo said Ash has been a tremendous leader and principal, working so well with others, and he’s so grateful for her.
Martins Stachowiak, who attended schools with Ash as principal, also praised her for gaining the respect of colleagues and students alike.
Mercer said Ash has had an undying devotion to local schools and children, heavily investing in their futures and the progress of an eventual high school. He said he knows it was a difficult decision for her to move on to another big project as principal of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
They also thanked departing Pawtucket School Department Chief Financial Officer Melissa Devine for her service to the district, and also honored her with a resolution. Araujo said Devine was outstanding in her 10 years, always giving the right answers on dollar figures and working hard to find as many dollars as possible.
Councilor David Moran described Devine as the “ultimate professional,” saying she was a pioneer and personable, working hard with former Finance Director Joanna L’Heureux to create a much more harmonious relationship between the city and schools after her arrival. Mercer agreed, saying Devine built her reputation on collaboration and trust.
To close out the meeting, Mercer asked that instead of adjourning in memory of someone, that they honor a living resident who has done so much for the city. Pat St. Germain, longtime city advocate and president of Fairlawn Against Crime Together, was close to succumbing to a battle with cancer, he said, and there was no reason to wait on telling her how much she’s meant to them.
Other council members agreed, saying St. Germain has always been someone who has cared so deeply about her community.
