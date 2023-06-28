PAWTUCKET – The city’s ordinance governing how local boards and commissions are to operate now explicitly prohibits members of any board from speaking during the “public input” portion of a meeting.
The City Council made the change last week as proposed by Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak in response to a School Committee meeting she was part of where she spoke during the public comment period as an interested resident, but so too did school board member Marsha Fernandes, who rose to defend herself in how she handled the superintendent search committee process.
Certainly any board member has the right to speak as a citizen at any meeting they’re not part of, said Martins Stachowiak, but she was taken aback as she wrote her name down to speak only to see the name of Fernandes already on the sheet.
Fernandes, she said, even turned her back to the school board she was supposed to be speaking to and spoke to the audience about why she made certain decisions to bring back her preferred candidate in the superintendent search. To say she was baffled by the move was an understatement, said Martins Stachowiak.
She said these changes to the ordinance, making even more clear what many already believed to be clear, are important to maintain proper process, and she couldn’t ever imagine taking speaking time from the public to speak to her colleagues on the council. Public input times are essential parts of public meetings, she said, and this strengthened wording respects members of the public who want to address board members.
During her time speaking at the meeting in question, Martins Stachowiak, a member of the superintendent search subcommittee and parent to two local students, criticized the superintendent search process and the actions by Fernandes.
In an email this week, Fernandes this week declined comment on the matter.
The ordinance prior to changes last week set aside a public input session at the beginning of each meeting of a board or commission “to encourage the public to attend the meetings of each board or commission or committee or subcommittee and to offer input regarding matters pertaining to city government.
New wording changes “the public” to “members of the public,” clarifies that input from the public is being given “to that particular body,” and adds the following:
“For the purpose of this section, members of the particular board, commission, committee or subcommittee being convened shall not be considered members of the public and shall be prohibited from offering such ‘public’ comment to the rest of the body, provided, however, that members of one board, commission, committee or subcommittee shall be free to offer public input before any other city body on which he or she does not sit,” it states.
Councilor Michael Araujo said he’s never seen what happened with Fernandes. The intent of public participation is for the public to address the governing body they’re before, “and that’s it.”
Council President Terry Mercer recalled how in 2004, before he was councilman, he was told to come before the council to speak on a concern. The ordinance created four years later to expand the public input from just the council to all city boards was clear in its intent, he said, and it’s never been a question with any official until now that it’s intended for the public to attend and give their input.
Mercer said he was “flabbergasted” that they needed to create an amendment to issue a clarification, and “astounded” by what he saw at the school board where Fernandes turned her back on the committee and openly chastised those in the audience on why she didn’t think the superintendent search subcommittee adequately did its job. The fact that she then further talked about specific candidates opens the city up to a possible Open Meetings Act violation, he added.
