PAWTUCKET – As an engineering firm prepares to conduct a feasibility study of a dam at the Pawtucket Country Club, the owner of the club says that he doesn’t want to see the dam removed.
Gary Reis, owner of the Pawtucket Country Club at 900 Armistice Blvd., who noted that the club uses water from the dam to irrigate the golf course, told The Breeze he’s concerned about the impacts removing the dam would have on the local environment.
“I think it’s a big mistake,” he said about the possibility of getting rid of the dam. “I would love for this to come to a conclusion that suits everybody … (but the area) would be destroyed without that waterfall.”
Concern for the environment is the reason that the dam is being studied after the Ten Mile River Watershed Council received a Coastal Resources Management Council grant to conduct a preliminary feasibility study of the state-owned dam, Keith Gonsalves, president of the Watershed Council, told The Breeze earlier this month.
“It’s not healthy,” he said of the pond, which is so shallow that it’s filled with algae, which robs the water of oxygen and kills bottom-dwelling species.
Gonsalves said his proposal is to remove the dam and replace the pond with a serpentine river. The feasibility study, which will be conducted by Fuss & O’Neill, a civil and environmental engineering consulting firm based in Providence, will determine whether it’s best to remove the dam, modify it, or leave it as is. Gonsalves said he wants to make sure that removing the dam wouldn’t harm wildlife or prevent recreational opportunities such as fishing or kayaking.
He said representatives from Fuss & O’Neill, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, and other stakeholders will start the survey on Nov. 17. They were scheduled to visit last week, but plans were postponed due to the mid-week storm, he said.
Reis expressed concerns that all the water will dry up if the dam is removed, but Gonsalves said that the water will be replaced by a free running river. “The water will be there, but in a different form,” he said. He said wildlife will still be able to use the river instead of the pond and will have healthier water to drink.
According to a lease from 1979, Reis said, the Pawtucket Country Club has perpetual water rights to use water from the pond to irrigate the golf course. “Of course I’m concerned about where the water is going to come from if I lose that,” he said. When asked how much water they tend to use from the pond, he said due to heavy rains this summer, they didn’t use much at all.
“I think we’re good neighbors,” he added.
Gonsalves said that he doesn’t want to put the club out in any way with the project, noting that he’d rather see a golf course on the property than new homes being built.
When asked if he’d be able to use water from a potential river to irrigate the golf course, Reis said he thinks it would be too far from a pump, and it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to make it work.
Reis and Gonsalves have not had a conversation about the project, they said, but Gonsalves did email club owners to try and schedule a time to talk. David Rampone, former co-owner of the Pawtucket Country Club, emailed Gonsalves back, saying that they had no interest in tearing down the dam, Reis said.
“I’m not opposed to having a conversation with anyone,” Reis said. “We’re not the bad guys. We run a beautiful business.”
He said he’s not opposed to what Gonsalves is trying to do, but he hopes they can reach a “reasonable conclusion that everyone can live with.” He has his attorneys and scientists looking into the dam and what would happen if it’s removed, he said.
One of the aspects of the study will be to assess the dam for fish passage alternatives, as the Watershed Council is focused on restoring river herring to the Ten Mile River. There are currently three fish passages located along the river, but this dam is preventing further fish migration up river, according to Gonsalves.
Phil Edwards, chief of the RIDEM’s division of fish and wildlife, previously told The Breeze that adding a fish passage alternative at the dam would provide river connectivity from the upper Ten Mile River Watershed and Narragansett Bay for both migratory and resident fish.
“I get the need for the fish,” Reis said, but asked if a fish ladder could be added without removing the dam.
“I don’t think the powers to be would put a fish ladder there with the conditions of the water,” Gonsalves said. “That pond is unhealthy.”
