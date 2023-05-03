PAWTUCKET – Rita Heng, new manager at the Dollar Tree on Power Road, said she wasn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and take charge to clean up a store that was recently fined for unsafe work conditions.
Heng has been managing the store for a month now and said the situation is “night and day” from how the store was when she arrived compared to how it is now.
“Honestly, it’s been a big improvement,” she said.
She said she started the cleanup by firing all former staff members, who assistant manager Tammy Bolaringo said refused to work and “moped around in the back.” Heng replaced them with a whole new set of workers, with the exception of Bolaringo, who has been on staff for 13 years.
Heng attributed all of the safety and cleanliness issues at the store to poor management, along with a lack of best practices to keep the store running smoothly and safely. Now, those best practices include keeping all stock materials neatly and safely piled in all stockrooms and unboxing extra merchandise that stays on the floor as soon as possible to eliminate pileups.
“Instead of using pallets, we’re using u-bolts, which makes it a lot easier to stack things on there,” Heng said. “And I’m making sure that teams know that spaces should be accessible at all times for customers.”
Heng said staff has gotten rid of most of the graffiti on the exterior and has a landscaper stop by once per week to clear any debris and make it “not look as ugly as it did before.”
“Corporate came in yesterday from Boston and they went back there (to the storage area) and said this was actually one of the cleanest stores ever,” Heng said last Friday. “When I first came in, let me tell you, it was such an OSHA hazard, but now if you take a peek back there you will see nothing but boxes lined up perfectly, with no messes, and no random merchandise everywhere.”
Heng said OSHA inspections now rate the store at 92 percent.
“If you ever see our regular customers in here, they will probably tell you this is the best that they have seen it,” she said.
Pawtucket City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak said she was aware of the recent Department of Labor violations that imposed a $450,916 fine on the store, and emphasized the importance of safety not only for the community but also for the store’s staff.
“This store and its staff are clearly needing attention and support from their corporate entities,” she said.
But Martins Stachowiak gives them credit for communicating with code enforcement about the issues.
“I will say, and give credit where credit is due, they have been communicative with code enforcement about the changes and processes they are doing to addresses our specific issues,” she said.
Martins Stachowiak said she also hopes that the store staff stays true to their representation and doesn’t backslide when they approach the City Council with an update on their progress in June.
“I really hope that the store and management there continues to (improve) and take the steps to make the store safe for their employees and our residents,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.