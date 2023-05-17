PAWTUCKET – The Blackstone River is located in the traditional, ancestral, un-ceded territory of the Narragansett, Nipmuc, Pokanoket, and Wampanoag Tribes. Kittacuck is the original Nipmuc name for the Blackstone River, which means “great tidal river.” Indigenous communities have had a deep relationship with the river for millennia.
On Sunday, May 21, join in for a parade to support fish migration on the Kittacuck River. This rain or shine community event, led by Friends of the Blackstone, the Narragansett Indian Tribe and the Hassanamisco Band of Nipmuc, aims to show support for fish passages over the lower four dams to bring migratory fish back to the Kittacuck River. The Blackstone Watershed Collaborative, Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park, Save the Bay, and Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone are all involved.
“All are welcome at Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., to be the voice of Kittacuck – the Blackstone River,” states a release. “This family-friendly community event will bring diverse partners together to learn about and show their support for the need to create fish passage over the lower four dams in Rhode Island: Main Street, Slater Mill, Elizabeth Webbing, and Valley Falls, in order to allow migratory fish such as the herring.”
Participants will parade colored paper fish over the lower two dams to symbolically “migrate” them upstream. There will also be fish face painting as well as t-shirt screen-printing to take home as a proud symbol of Kittacuck.
John Marsland, president and founder of the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone, said the current plan related to the long-awaited fish ladders, which would eventually help herring get to spawning waters, calls for one fish run allowing fish to bypass both the Main Street dam and Slater Mill dam in downtown Pawtucket.
In modern river naming terms, the Main Street dam is located where the Blackstone River flows down to the Pawtucket River, or as many today now call it, the Seekonk River.
Marsland said the Nature Conservancy is partnering with Fuss and O’Neill engineering for design of the fish passage around the two dams and past Slater Mill.
For many years the plan was to build fish ladders over both dams, said Marsland, but the steep Main Street dam is a tough one, and the thinking is that it would be very tough for fish that have just climbed over one dam to then have to go in search of another fish ladder. There was also some thought that the fish ladder wouldn’t look so great on the historic Slater Mill dam, he said.
The one fish run would have resting pools as the fish make their way past both dams and then continue on up the river.
Marsland said a meeting last August on the planned fish ladder project highlighted the need to better engage the community, which is what the May 21 event is all about. He said it also allows them to engage with the local Native American tribes and highlight their heritage and connection to the river.
The May 21 event will run from 1 to 4 p.m., beginning and ending at Old Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket. Speakers and drumming and dancing will happen from 1 to 2 p.m., and a parade running just under one mile around the lower two dams, with a prize for best herring costume, will be from 2 to 3 p.m. The event will wrap up at the Slater Mill from 3 to 4 p.m.
Even with the fish passage in Pawtucket complete, there will still be lots of planning and work to do to make sure herring can eventually get to the Valley Falls marsh as the ultimate location for the spawning that they did before the dams were built on the Blackstone. Fish ladders further upstream won’t installed unless these are finalized first, he said.
Commercial and recreational fishing is a $400 million-$600 million industry in Rhode Island, Marsland noted, and herring, which play an important part in that industry, currently come from 250 miles away in the northwest Atlantic. This long-term project would give them the chance to replenish and maintain a vibrant population in the way they once did, he said.
