Let the fish pass
Buy Now

Rather than build fish ladders up over the Main Street dam, foreground, and Slater Mill dam, the plan is now to bypass both with a new fish passage.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – The Blackstone River is located in the traditional, ancestral, un-ceded territory of the Narragansett, Nipmuc, Pokanoket, and Wampanoag Tribes. Kittacuck is the original Nipmuc name for the Blackstone River, which means “great tidal river.” Indigenous communities have had a deep relationship with the river for millennia.

On Sunday, May 21, join in for a parade to support fish migration on the Kittacuck River. This rain or shine community event, led by Friends of the Blackstone, the Narragansett Indian Tribe and the Hassanamisco Band of Nipmuc, aims to show support for fish passages over the lower four dams to bring migratory fish back to the Kittacuck River. The Blackstone Watershed Collaborative, Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park, Save the Bay, and Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone are all involved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.