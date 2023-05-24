PAWTUCKET – On May 15, a Superior Court judge ordered that a receiver assume control of the Pawtucket Falls Healthcare Center on Gill Avenue after a petition was filed by the Rhode Island Department of Health and Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha.
The state appointed attorney Mark Russo as receiver, and he will assume control of the operational and financial aspects of the facility. The move comes after months of health and safety issues at the facility.
Documented complaints at Pawtucket Falls Healthcare Center compiled in the Rhode Island Department of Health’s database of nursing facility licenses highlight many incidents at the facility, including a resident who sustained a fall at the nurse’s station and was not immediately helped by a staff member.
Another incident involved a resident who was in need of help with eating and was found numerous times during meals without a staff member present. And another resident reportedly was not provided with proper or safe discharge instructions for a wound they received care for at the facility. Issues included medication errors and a broken bone not being detected for two days, with the patient dying days later.
“We have tried to help the facility stabilize and create a secure environment for the people who call Pawtucket Falls home,” said Utpala Bandy, interim director of RIDOH. “However, in the interest of resident safety, receivership is necessary at this time.”
An administrator, Sami Almadi, was accused of forging documents in response to inquiries into practices and saw his license revoked. Almadi was deemed to be an immediate risk to the public. An “alarming number” of deficiencies included falsifying documents to cover up other deficiencies.
Under the receivership, Bandy says there will be more accountability from the licensee as well as more structure and oversight to create a healthy environment for residents.
Nursing facilities are required to meet specific compliance regulations and policies to ensure patient safety and well-being.
“We have over 750 regulations to abide by as part of our license as a skilled nursing facility,” said Teresa Chopoorian, administrator of Mansion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “We have to comply with care plans, reporting, infection control, maintaining privacy, corporate compliance, to maintain compliance with CMS regulations,” she said.
When it comes to choosing a nursing facility to bring a loved one to, Chopoorian advises consulting with the Rhode Island Healthcare Association or the R.I. Department of Health to make an informed decision. As far as the situation at Pawtucket Falls, Chopoorian said that every single facility is under staffing stress, “So I wouldn’t want to condemn Pawtucket Falls.”
Last October, inspectors made an unannounced visit to Pawtucket Falls in response to a complaint. Since then, there have been 11 surveys and inspections conducted and compliance orders were issued in February and April.
One of the compliance orders imposed a freeze on new admissions to the facility and required an independent monitor to oversee the quality of care. A RIDOH-approved temporary manager was also brought in to direct operations and ensure the facility was in compliance.
