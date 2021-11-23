PAWTUCKET – Paul Audette, a man described as “an amazing and important figure in the Pawtucket community” who was always giving back, said Mayor Donald Grebien, was laid to rest last Saturday, Nov. 20.
Audette, 91, was a Providence resident but a “Pawtucket giant,” say those who knew him, a member of the Pawtucket Hall of Fame who was involved in just about every cause imaginable, including charitable and political.
“He always cared about people, never forgot his roots or where he came from. He was central to so many community initiatives and we were lucky to have him as a part of the Pawtucket Hall of Fame,” said Grebien. “My condolences and prayers are with his family. Paul’s influence, smile and compassion will be missed.”
Herb Weiss, city employee and longtime friend of Audette’s, said he was a role model and mentor, a person to admire and respect. He called Audette the “energizer bunny,” a businessman who was always an advocate for the voiceless in Pawtucket and surrounding communities.
Owner of Mother’s Home Style Catering for some 40 years, later working in management for Providence Metallizing before retiring, he was active in many civic organizations, including the Pawtucket Rotary.
He was inducted into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame and the Woonsocket French-Canadian Hall of Fame, and was volunteer ombudsman for the Alliance for Better Long-Term Care, and served as chairman of the city’s Affirmative Action Committee to ensure equal opportunities in municipal government.
In a post Nov. 11, Patricia Zacks said the 2012 Pawtucket Hall of Fame inductee and Central Falls native was a lifelong fixture in the community who was always willing to help. He was often known to help people who were down and out, taking money from his own pocket.
“Passionate and stoic, he was oftentimes that quiet attendee located in the back row of any (and all) community events, yet unbeknownst to most, he was usually the ‘glue’ that helped it come together,” she wrote. “His involvement could be found on many levels in all the local groups, from the Pawtucket Fireworks Committee, Pawtucket Arts Festival, Pawtucket Rotary, Pawtucket Arts Collaborative, the TK Club, the Pawtucket Armory Association, just to name a few … the likes of which we will never see again.”
Audette also co-founded Helping Hands, a nonprofit providing financial help to local organizations that support at-risk youth, as well as the helpless and homeless.
He was no Ivy League graduate, said Weiss, but his hard work over 50 years landed him senior-level positions for major corporations, including Dunkin Donuts and Providence Metallizing.
