PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee proudly announces this year’s list of 2022 Pawtucket Hall of Fame inductees.
The public is invited to its annual Pawtucket Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 4, beginning at 6 p.m. (reception), 7 p.m. (dinner) at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 172 Exchange St., catered by Pranzi.
The master of ceremonies for the evening will be anchor and reporter Alison Bologna from WJAR NBC10 with special guest Ron St. Pierre. Opening the ceremonies for the evening will be president and CEO of the R.I. Foundation and 2019 Pawtucket Hall of Fame inductee Neil Steinberg. The induction award is given to those individuals whose efforts, in any line of endeavor, have gone “above & beyond” in their community service activities and/or who have been vehicles that shine a positive light upon the city.
This year’s 2022 Pawtucket Hall of Fame inductees are: Wendy Carlos, “godmother” of electronic music; Dr. Michael Fine, writer, community organizer & family physician; James Hoyt Jr., CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket; Roberta and Kenneth Noiseux, community philanthrophists; Jack Partridge, author, lawyer, senior counsel to the firm of Partridge, Snow & Hahn LLP; and the late David Rosser, former executive director of the Blackstone River Watershed Association and founder of Operation Zap. Also being recognized as the “historical inductee” is Hannah Wilkinson Slater, early American pioneer and inventor.
In addition to these inductions, this year’s recipient of the traditional “Person of the Year Award,” given to recognize the person the committee believes has made an outstanding contribution over this past year, will be Elizabeth Moreira, Pawtucket’s public health and equity director.
Tickets are $75 per person (after Oct. 15, $85.00 per person) and will be available beginning in September (cash or check only). Tables of 10 may be purchased to accommodate a group or family and should be purchased early. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center, 175 Main St., Pawtucket, which is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by mail addressed to Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee, 137 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860. Checks should be made payable to the Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee. Tickets will not be sold after Oct. 22 and will not be sold at the door.
