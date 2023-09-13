PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee has announced this year’s list of inductees, and invites the public to its Pawtucket Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. for a reception and then a dinner at 7 p.m. at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 172 Exchange St., catered by Pranzi.
The master of ceremonies for the evening will be Rhode Island Radio & TV and 2017 Pawtucket Hall of Famer Ron St. Pierre. Opening ceremonies for the evening will be 2022 Pawtucket Hall of Fame inductee, James Hoyt Jr., CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket.
This year’s 2023 Pawtucket Hall of Fame inductees are: Gail Ahlers (CEO, The Empowerment Factory), Phyllis Nathanson (real estate developer and artist advocate), Beth Roberge (advocate for older Rhode Islanders), Rick Roth (owner of Mirror Image, a textile printing company; lifetime activist and founder of the Pawtucket Film Festival), Patricia St. Germain (long-time Fairlawn activist and president of Fairlawn Against Crime Together), and historical inductee, Martha Jencks Chase (early American pioneer and inventor).
In addition to these inductions, this year’s recipient of the traditional “Person of the Year Award,” given to recognize the person the committee believes has made an outstanding contribution over this past year, will be presented to Alison Bologna, anchor at NBC10.
Tickets are $95 per person (after Oct. 14, $105 per person). Tables of 10 may be purchased to accommodate a group or family and should be purchased early. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center, 175 Main St., which is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by mail – Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee, 137 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860. Checks should be made payable to the Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee. Tickets will not be sold after Oct. 21 and will not be sold at the door.
The Pawtucket Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization established in 1986 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Pawtucket as a city. According to a news release, the purpose of the Hall of Fame is to honor the contributions of people whose efforts, in any line of endeavor, have added to the heritage of the city.
The induction award is given to those individuals whose efforts, in any line of endeavor, have gone “above & beyond” in their community service activities and/or who have been vehicles that shine a positive light upon the city, states the release.
