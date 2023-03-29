PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee is currently seeking nominations for the 2023 Pawtucket Hall of Fame. This annual event is a celebration to recognize those individuals whose efforts – in any line of endeavor – have made a lasting impact and highlighted the heritage of the citizens of Pawtucket. Those receiving this award will be officially inducted into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame at an awards ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center. The deadline for nominations and all letters of support is July 14.

Nominees need not be native born to Pawtucket, but must have had some significant impact on the city as a whole. According to the organizers, this award is given to those selected nominees who have gone “above and beyond” in their community service activities and/or whose contributions have served as a vehicle, by bringing positive local, state or national impact upon the city.

