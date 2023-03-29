PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee is currently seeking nominations for the 2023 Pawtucket Hall of Fame. This annual event is a celebration to recognize those individuals whose efforts – in any line of endeavor – have made a lasting impact and highlighted the heritage of the citizens of Pawtucket. Those receiving this award will be officially inducted into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame at an awards ceremony on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center. The deadline for nominations and all letters of support is July 14.
Nominees need not be native born to Pawtucket, but must have had some significant impact on the city as a whole. According to the organizers, this award is given to those selected nominees who have gone “above and beyond” in their community service activities and/or whose contributions have served as a vehicle, by bringing positive local, state or national impact upon the city.
A person is eligible for election to the city of Pawtucket Hall of Fame if that person meets any or all of the following criteria:
• Born in the city of Pawtucket, or…
• Whose reputation was made while a resident of the city of Pawtucket, or…
• Who made the city of Pawtucket the home of their business, and…
• Who has made a lasting impact on the quality of life of the citizens of the city of Pawtucket.
To nominate a person to the Pawtucket Hall of Fame, a letter of nomination must be sent to the chairperson listing the nominee’s name and a statement why this person is being nominated; additional letters from other individuals supporting the nomination are strongly encouraged. When the committee is considering the nomination, the person who made the initial nomination will be invited to come before the committee to discuss the nomination.
Letters of nomination should be mailed to: Patricia S. Zacks, chair, Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee, Pawtucket City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860.
For additional information, visit www.pawtucketri.com “Hall of Fame” or contact Patricia S. Zacks, chair at 401-273-5367 or psz333@aol.com. You may also find them on Facebook “Pawtucket Hall of Fame”.
The Pawtucket Hall of Fame is a 501c3 non-profit organization established in 1986 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Pawtucket as a city. The purpose of the Pawtucket Hall of Fame is to honor the contributions of those individuals whose efforts have added to the heritage of the city of Pawtucket, states a news release.
