PAWTUCKET – Nicole McKiernan has been searching for an apartment in Pawtucket for the past six months, but says she has made no progress. She hasn’t been getting many calls back, she said, often coming across listings that appear to be available but aren’t.
So far, said McKiernan, she has searched for units on Apartments.com, Zillow, Facebook Marketplace and Rhode Island Housing’s new HousingSearchRI.org database, which she said is easy to use but difficult to access applications because the site redirects one to external sites.
The Housing Search RI database was launched in July and was created in light of legislation calling for a new database to be managed by Rhode Island Housing.
The online database, which went live in June, includes information on low-income rental units across the state, including contact information for developments, application information as available, and information relative to key populations a development may serve, such as residents who are elderly or disabled, or families impacted by domestic violence.
The Rhode Island Housing database goes by budget.
“With this resource, I don’t have to worry about a credit check, since I have bad credit,” McKiernan said.
She is currently looking for a one-bedroom unit for herself and her son and said she doesn’t want to be in a shelter.
With a database such the Housing Search RI site, Milena Lodge, executive director of the Housing Network of Rhode Island, said people can now be directed to a “more living resource.”
“Hopefully developments can be added in real time when available,” Lodge said. The resource will allow people to do a more consolidated search, said Lodge, which will be more helpful than having to manage paperwork.
“It will streamline the process so (they) won’t have to call hundreds of development sites for an application,” Lodge said. “This is going to be a tool that allows a person in their own time to download an application, print an application, and view different developments without having to call property management offices.”
Lodge sees it as one of many tools that need to come together to address the current urgent housing crisis.
“This isn’t going to be a quick fix to anything, and it won’t make units available any faster, but it will allow people to know what is out there in a centralized kind of way,” Lodge said.
Overall, Lodge said she recognizes that work still needs to be done such as looking at land use policies and zoning reform “so that we can build more housing units so (the) list can get significantly longer.”
“It’s really looking at systemic problems to change the narrative with the number of units,” Lodge said.
When it comes to features that she would like to see on the new site, Lodge suggested a way for people to submit the application back to the site electronically or through a portal.
Lodge said she recognizes that there is urgency when it comes to housing, but the wheels are turning in the right direction.
“What is really encouraging is seeing the focus in leadership in the General Assembly and administration really honing in on this,” she said.
Lodge conceded that it is difficult to work in the housing space and not have the tools to help people when the goal is to help people.
“It’s going to take a bunch of tools coming together to be able to piece it all together,” she said.
For McKiernan, the biggest takeaway she’s had from her housing search is that it is harder than it looks.
“At this moment, I don’t see much affordable housing for people with low income,” McKiernan said. “I don’t think there is enough being done for affordable housing at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.