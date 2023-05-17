PAWTUCKET – The 24-hour homeless shelter at 1139 Main St. is at or near its capacity, says Nick Horton, co-executive director of OpenDoors, which is running the shelter.
The facility could legally accommodate far more people, to more than 100 people, but not all would be allowed to sleep there at night, said Horton.
“Legally we can have way more people in it than what we allow,” he said, but they’ve set the capacity at 50 people, though there aren’t 50 people there at all times.
Nighttime fire codes allow 31 beds, so 19 additional people could legally be allowed to be there if they’re resting their heads on a table, he said. The shelter is currently maxing out around that 50 mark on most nights, he noted, though people come and go during the day.
Though the thought is that they’ve been able to “stabilize the project” to a degree and things are going pretty well, with not as many conflicts with the neighborhood, Horton said there are still challenges associated with adding more people here, and any steps in that direction they would want to ease into with all of their partners alongside.
Fire code allows more than 100 people, said Horton, but he can’t imagine that inspectors would be thrilled with a scenario where 70 or so people are there at night with their heads on the table.
“That’s probably not acceptable either,” he said.
Any increase to the number of beds or overall number of people allowed in would have to go before the state fire board, he said.
The Breeze reported in early February that the shelter on Main Street would be opened as a temporary shelter.
The Rhode Island Department of Housing announced this week that it is funding additional and expanded emergency shelter in Warwick, Woonsocket, North Smithfield and Providence, serving about 150 Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness, including hotels in Woonsocket and North Smithfield.
“These shelter resources are especially important given the closure of the Cranston Street Armory warming station in Providence today, Monday, May 15,” stated a release.
As of Monday, occupancy at the Cranston Street Armory was below 100 people, a decline from a peak of about 200 in the winter and 150 as recently as two weeks earlier.
The expansions of shelter opportunities were pursued in parallel with efforts to extend seasonal shelters in Pawtucket, Providence, Smithfield and Westerly, which remain open.
“These efforts toward shelter expansion provide a near-term solution for many individuals and households, but permanent, affordable housing is the essential long-term solution,” stated a release. “To advance these efforts, Gov. Dan McKee and the Department of Housing have proposed a budget amendment for $29 million in new resources, as well as a new state-level low-income housing tax credit.”
Horton announced in late April that the Pawtucket shelter would soon be the only available daytime location open for the unhoused community.
“There are so many people that need a place to stay. Luckily, we haven’t had to turn anyone away yet, but we will soon,” said Dina Bruce, OpenDoors program director, who runs the location at 1139 Main St.
“Homelessness is a problem the state is grappling with, and we in Pawtucket are committed to helping State leaders address this problem,” said Mayor Donald Grebien at the time. “I am proud that we can contribute to ending this crisis by hosting this shelter right here in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Pawtucket.”
“People are coming from everywhere, from encampments around the state, from being evicted from their apartments, from the Armory. It has been a blessing to be able to open this program with the help of the city of Pawtucket and the state, and we’ve been able to help so many people, but we won’t be able to help everyone at this spot,” said Bruce.
Carrie M., who had been staying at the program for around a month, stated that, “Without this place, we’d be living in our car. We feel safe here. We had to come here because we lost everything.” She and her husband Ralph have been together for 11 years and ended up homeless after they lost their Johnston apartment and Ralph lost his truck driving job. They say they hope to have a place in a few months once Ralph starts working again.
Marcos R., who had been living at 1139 Main St. for a month after moving out of the Armory, initially grew up in Central Falls and Pawtucket, but he has been homeless for eight years.
“I was feeling down, feeling stressed before I came here. This place is comfortable, not too much drama,” he said.
The program offers three meals a day, support from a peer recovery coach and community health workers, a safe and secure place to stay and to store belongings, and help finding more stable housing. The building where the program is located is owned by the Pawtucket Housing Authority and was purchased with pandemic related federal funds that went to the city of Pawtucket.
The project is funded by the Rhode Island Department of Housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.