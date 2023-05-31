PAWTUCKET – City officials achieved $1 million in cuts to an initial proposed budget from Mayor Donald Grebien, meaning the average homeowner will now see an increase of $68 in annual property taxes for the 2023-2024 year starting July 1.
The proposed increase had been about $100, but changes recommended by the Pawtucket City Council’s finance subcommittee last week and ultimately approved unanimously by the full council will drop that.
Two big-ticket items include $270,000 in savings by delaying hiring in the Fire Department, a concession reached by Grebien with the city’s fire union at the council’s request, and $200,000 in budgeted fire overtime.
Council President Terry Mercer commended union leadership for making the change they were not obligated to, saying they did far more for taxpayers this year than a Pawtucket School Committee that wouldn’t even hold a vote on a simple requested change to its own budget.
Grebien had asked the schools to essentially contribute $1 million toward debt service over the next two years, or $500,000 per year, in exchange for $500,000 more in permanent annual revenue to the schools, but the committee declined to follow through on voting on the measure, said Mercer.
By decreasing property taxes by $1 million, the council drops the tax levy increase by a full 1 percent, from 3.8 percent to 2.8 percent, and the amended property tax rate will now go to $16.94 from the proposed $17.11 per $1,000 of property value, or a 17-cent decrease. The residential tax rate goes up 36 cents instead of 53 cents as previously proposed.
“For a more expensive home, it’ll be more than $68; for a less expensive home, it’ll be less than $68,” Mercer said. That amount might not seem like a lot, he said, but it “makes a difference between hit or miss a lot of times.”
The increase was based on the average price for a home of $189,000.
“We are only allowed a tax levy of 4 percent, so the proposal of 3.86 was the legal max and the council wasn’t comfortable in imposing the maximum tax on citizens,” said Mercer.
On the commercial tax rate side, it goes to $29.65 per $1,000 of value, up 63 cents overall, or a 29-cent decrease on what had been proposed. Tangible taxes remain the same.
A decrease of $500,000 to the schools as a result of not securing an agreement, brought the total decrease in expenditures to $1.34 million in changes made by the council. An increase in operating expenses of $40,000 to planning marketing, (shifted from $40,000 in council marketing), dropped the total decrease to $1.3 million.
On the revenue side, the council matched that $1.3 million by decreasing property taxes by $1 million, decreasing other financing sources by $500,000, totaling $1.5 million, then increased charges for fire rescue service fees by $200,000.
Cuts achieved by the council to achieve $370,000 in reductions to operating expenses include $70,000 in planned spending for a planning consultant, $100,000 for an engineering consultant, $80,000 in beautification by outside vendors, and $80,000 in transfer station tipping fees. The city is closing its waste transfer station this year to commercial services and will move to direct hauling of trash to the state landfill.
Mercer thanked Mark Wildenhain, head of the finance subcommittee, for continuing his hard work each spring addressing the budget to find cuts, saying he dedicates many hours over five weeks to get it right and has admirably taken the place of former Councilor John Barry III.
Wildenhain thanked everyone for their time and effort, particularly Mercer and Councilor Mike Araujo, saying every conversation over the past few weeks with the administration and others turned into a negotiation of sorts on how to achieve savings for taxpayers. He said it never gets any easier, and the city continues to miss Barry’s contributions every day.
Wildenhain said officials continue to try to balance taxpayer impacts against what residents need for the operation of services they’re entitled to. This budget looks at specific challenges, including increased challenges in landing employees and the fact that employee contracts needed to be renewed. He thanked departments for their continued hard work on behalf of residents despite the challenges they face.
Councilor David Moran said this was his 32nd budget, and he agrees that it’s always a balancing act. Going too aggressive causes everyone to suffer, he said, and there’s not much wiggle room. In the end, it’s all about maximizing city services while minimizing pain to taxpayers by slashing $1 million in spending, he said.
Councilor Yesenia Rubio echoed that sentiment on this her first budget, saying officials worked hard to overcome challenges and she appreciates what they did to push city operations forward.
Araujo also thanked those who worked hard on the budget, saying it was a big deal to be able to whittle the budget down. As taxes go up, rents go up, he said, and he appreciates that the council was able to make this tax increase “a little more palatable.”
Mercer thanked the fire union for listening to the “out of the box” considerations that school officials weren’t willing to consider. A year after soundly rejecting a similar proposal to lessen the impact on taxpayers, he said, a motion by a first-year school board member, Jen Carney, couldn’t even get a second required for a vote “to consider something that union employees gladly did, and it’s really frustrating.”
The council routinely supports education, with every member wanting to invest and reinvest, but the schools “can’t always just take, take, take” without trying to reimagine how things are done, Mercer said.
“Failing to even vote on a logical proposal was a complete failure on the part of the Pawtucket School Committee,” he said.
