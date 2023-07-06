PAWTUCKET – The intersection of George Street and Cedar Street, right near Hampton Inn and the I-95 exit 41 off-ramp, has seen 35 percent more crashes than the intersection with the next-highest total, with 111 crashes happening here over the past two years.
Pawtucket Police Department Sgt. Carrie Hormanski provided the data in response to a Breeze request this week for information on the five Pawtucket intersections with the highest volume of crashes.
Other intersections on the list are likely not shocking to those who have navigated them, with plenty of traffic and some complex patterns mixed in.
Here are the five intersections with the highest crash totals:
• Cedar Street at George Street – 111 crashes.
• Lonsdale Avenue at Mineral Spring Avenue – 72 crashes.
• Newport Avenue at Cottage Street – 56 crashes.
• Newport Avenue at Benefit Street – 44 crashes.
• Weeden Street at Lonsdale Avenue – 44 crashes.
Three of the five intersections are part of the city’s red-light camera program, but the Cedar/George intersection and Weeden Street at Lonsdale are not part of it. George Street at Marrin Street, just across the highway from Cedar and George, does have a red-light camera to catch motorists running red lights.
“Each year, too many families are affected by crashes caused by speeding or running red lights,” says Chief Tina Goncalves in a note explaining the red-light program on the city’s website. “Sadly, the victims of traffic crashes are often occupants of other vehicles or pedestrians who happen to be in the intersection or near the road.”
Improving traffic safety is one of the department’s strategic goals, she said, which is why the red-light program was implemented.
The Breeze reported last week on the top five Central Falls intersections for crashes, the bulk of them involving Broad Street.
