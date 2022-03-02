PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library has received a $5,000 grant from the Verizon Foundation to provide workforce preparation training for teens this spring.
The workforce training preparation program will be a series of four workshops that go over employment opportunities in Pawtucket and surrounding communities, resume writing, interview skills and skills for better jobs and careers.
Whitney Pape, teen librarian, said the Pawtucket Library was selected to apply for the grant last fall, right after they opened the Teen Center in the library, and received it at the beginning of February.
As the teen librarian, Pape has been organizing the program and finding speakers who specialize or have a background in job hunting and job skills. According to Pape, Verizon has offered to participate in the resume and job readiness sessions. She said she also plans on working with the Boys & Girls Club and The Blackstone Valley Community Action Program.
While they’re still in the planning process, Pape said the workshops will show students what is available for employment in Pawtucket and in nearby areas, how to apply for jobs, what happens in the job market after graduating high school, how to move up in professional careers, and networking. There will also be opportunities available for resume writing and editing, interview preparation, and necessary skills needed to stay in a job.
Registration for the workshops will be posted in the spring and the workshops will begin at the end of the school year, Pape said. They are hoping to have at least 20 to 30 students attend, but are able to accommodate more.
“We aren’t having sign-ups to cap people off, but instead so we can send reminders and inform them on the topics,” Pape said.
Pape said she herself didn’t have programs such as these in high school and college. She said as she plans workshops, she recognizes that it is not something that everyone has the opportunity to take and hopes teens can recognize that.
“It’s an aspiration that we can get the students attention and get them interested so that they know to take this opportunity that will not be offered to them throughout their lives,” Pape said. “I hope people take time out of their already full schedule and take some time to put a little effort in because it’s something that can help them for the rest of their lives.”
Library Director Susan Reed said staff is excited for the grant and said it’s a great opportunity for teens in the area to learn skills for not only summer jobs, but professional skills they will use after graduating.
“The program will be running in the spring, just in time for summer jobs and applications,” said Reed.
The workshops will be held in the Teen Center, which is open Monday through Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.