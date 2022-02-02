PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket Public Library staff will be using their Little Acorn Trust funds and grants in 2022 and 2023 to repair both library buildings on Summer St.
The Pawtucket Public Library is made up of two historical buildings, the Deborah Cook Sayles Public Library and the Gerald S. Burns Building. Both buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Susan Reed, library director, said that the total expenditure in 2022 and 2023 from the Library’s Little Acorn Trust will be $63,420 for architectural services, to go toward repairs to the Sayles building for water intrusion and damage issues. In 2022, $34,560 will be spent, and in 2023, $28,860 will be spent.
Reed said the library recently received a State Historic Preservation Grant of $58,100 to make repairs to the roof, and staffers have also applied for another grant to repoint the north wing of the building.
“We are looking forward to making the repairs because the Sayles Library is a beautiful building, and we want to keep it in good condition,” Reed said. “We have hopes that construction could begin at the end of this summer or early fall on the projects we currently have ready to go.”
Reed said the city is working on installing a sprinkler system in the Burns Building, and at some point the rest of the Sayles Library will need to be repointed on its exterior.
Reed told board members at a Jan. 18 meeting that while she understands this is a large sum of money to be spent over the next two years, she believes it is necessary. She also said that once the repairs are completed, she does not anticipate that the roof will need to be repaired again during board members’ lifetimes.
“The whole building needs to be repainted, but this was the worst and would solve the problem for quite some time,” she said.
Brandon Murphy, a member of the Library Board of Trustees, said is in favor of using the funds ito stop the problem before it becomes worse.
“These are all very important repairs and I don’t want to be one of those members that passes the problem off to future generations where it will cost more,” he said.
Soraya Gomes, another board member, said that she has firsthand experience of keeping up with repairs from living in an old house.
“I live in an old house and keeping up with the repairs is tedious and expensive,” she said. “Keeping up with the repairs rather than waiting for them to be more and more dire does not make sense to me, so I support spending the funds to repair the roof.”
During the winter months, library staff say they’ve worked to support the community, providing vaccination clinics, offering take-home test kits, and accommodating people in warming rooms.
Just before Christmas, the library received 135 COVID-19 test kits from the Rhode Island Department of Health to distribute to members of the community. The kits were delivered to the library by the Rhode Island Office of Library and Information Services.
Reed said the test kits were spoken for very quickly and that the library is hoping to distribute more in the future. In addition to passing out tests, the library hosted two COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Jan. 4 and Jan. 11. They were staffed by the R.I. Medical Reserve Corps. At the board meeting of Jan. 18, Reed said they are unsure if they will be holding more clinics, but will do so if necessary.
While the library did not maintain a warming room inside during the past two years due to the pandemic, the rooms are once again available to those facing homelessness. Reed said the library removed the excess chairs that were in the warming room to help facilitate social distancing and maintain COVID-19 protocols.
“Like most libraries, we serve as a warming and cooling center in extreme weather,” Ree said. “In the past there have been issues with individuals being too loud in the library, however this hasn’t been a problem this year.”
She said the library has struggled to staff the warming room. There is always a guard near the warming room to ensure safety, but it’s been difficult to retain the staff to do so this year.
“The company that provides security services for the library has faced similar issues finding staffing due to the pandemic like many businesses, however, we have a new security guard now and should be all set going forward,” Reed said. “Our team has done a great job of making sure the library is COVID-19 safe, and we continue to encourage everyone who stops by to wear their mask.”
Reed said staffing in general has been a challenge for the library due to ongoing COVID cases. She said many of their employees have needed to quarantine, which is necessary but leaves them with less help. Despite this, Reed said she believes the library has done well continuing to provide services to the community.
For the time being, all in-person children’s programs, many of which are for children younger than 5, have been canceled and many other programs have moved online and to take-home offerings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.