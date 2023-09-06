PAWTUCKET – Looking to avoid a future where available redevelopment opportunities are eaten up by the ever-growing self-storage industry, city officials are considering new limits on their expansion.
An ordinance amendment before the City Council this week would change self-storage facility from a permitted use to a non-permitted use in commercial general and Riverfront Commons districts, and from permitted by right to permitted with Board of Review approval of a special use permit in industrial open and industrial built-up zones.
There is a process for appeal even when a use is prohibited in a certain zone.
The proposed changes head to the City Council’s ordinance subcommittee tonight, Sept. 6. City Council President Terry Mercer said the proposal is being initiated by planning and zoning officials under the idea that the city has a lot of big properties available for redevelopment or being repurposed and there are a lot of uses that “might be a better use than self-storage.” This is especially important related to goals for affordable housing, he said, and officials are of the belief that repurposing old mills into self-storage “isn’t necessarily moving the city forward.”
“It’s certainly worth kicking the tires on,” he said.
Director of Planning Bianca Policastro said this approach isn’t an unusual one in Rhode Island and elsewhere of late, with leaders looking to restrict expansion of self-storage in commercial and industrial districts. There’s a significant amount of open space and limited uses, she said, and the city doesn’t want to see overdevelopment of these types of facilities.
Recent self-storage projects in the city have included one at 555 Prospect St. and another on Mineral Spring Avenue near Grotto Avenue. The Breeze has heard from owners of mill redevelopment projects that developers of storage facilities have been actively shopping for new opportunities, offering big money for properties as the storage boom continues seemingly unabated post-pandemic.
Policastro said she and Director of Zoning and Code Enforcement Carl Johnson talked about this kind of effort in Woonsocket when both of them worked there, and it never quite worked out, but they want to do it here, believing that it’s an important step for urban communities seeing a proliferation of such facilities. Do communities really want to saturate what space they have left with these kinds of uses, she asked.
Pawtucket is one of several communities considering tighter restrictions on storage facilities, including neighboring North Providence. The Providence City Council recently banned the development of future storage facilities, with Councilor Miguel Sanchez saying the goal is to “house people, not things” as the city prioritizes development of affordable housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.