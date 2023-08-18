Ghost guns

Ghost guns

PAWTUCKET – A Pawtucket man has been charged in Providence County Superior Court with possessing 20 ghost guns and drug trafficking offenses following an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police into drug trafficking in the greater Providence area.

The Office of the Attorney General charged Ferdinando Lombardi, age 56, by way of criminal information, with 77 counts, including 48 counts of possession of a firearm while possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine and fentanyl), 24 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, two counts of possession of a ghost gun, one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and one count of possession of a large-capacity magazine.

