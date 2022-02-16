PAWTUCKET – After moving around for years, a longtime resident of Pawtucket has started creating artwork inspired by the city after moving back two years ago.
Eveline Luppi grew up in Pawtucket and after moving around the country, she finally returned to her hometown. Luppi said that whether she found herself in Detroit or New York City, she never truly left Pawtucket.
According to Luppi, while her past artwork surrounds themes of memories, travel, living, working, and nature, it encompasses everywhere she has lived, not just Pawtucket. However, now that she has moved back to the city she grew up in, she is focusing on creating artwork about Pawtucket.
“Even though I lived in New York as well as other locations, I never left my roots, I am very well tied to Pawtucket,” Luppi said. “Now that I have moved back, I’m starting to be more inspired by the local surroundings.”
After moving back to Pawtucket, Luppi began getting involved in the city’s art scene. She joined the Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture, a group that is focused on expanding and promoting the arts and cultures found in Pawtucket.
“When I came back, I realized I wanted to be a part of the Arts and Culture Commission,” Luppi said. “I work with a team and what we accomplish depends on the current trends, events, and developments in the city of Pawtucket. Some of it comes new to us and some of it has been here for a long time, like the City Hall gallery, which we are working on filling with art from local artists.”
After starting with the Arts and Culture Commission, Luppi said she was commissioned to create a painting for Mayor Donald Grebien.
“I’m working on a painting for the mayor’s office, and it’s of the Blackstone River and City Hall,” Luppi said. “I just started this work and it’s a little different, but it’s good.”
In addition to making art for Grebien, she is also working on pieces inspired by the snowstorm that recently went through the city, as well as the waterfront and the development that is underway.
Luppi also started an artists networking group called “Atrium Artisa,” meeting at Atrium on Main Restaurant and Lounge. Due to the pandemic, the Atrium Artisa meetings were postponed for the past few months, however, they will be starting again at the end of March.
“We had two successful Atrium Artisa meetings, and we are starting them again in March,” Luppi said. “The first meeting we had 26 local people come, we shared ideas around the arts and it’s really stimulating.”
Luppi said that community is very important to her, and because of that she has become very involved in helping grow the city’s art scene.
“We’re trying to get artists out from behind closed doors.” Luppi said. “The city had hopes of developing, and now it’s getting another infusion. People will say, ‘oh Pawtucket, well maybe,’ but now they’re starting to think, ‘yeah, it’s going to happen.’”
Luppi said that as Pawtucket continues to develop, she hopes to see more art come to the downtown area on Main Street and for more local artists to open private galleries.
Luppi currently has an art show where three decades of her art will be showcased. “A Dual Retrospective” will be showcased in the Sprout Art Galleries in Providence and Warren.
Those interested in attending her shows can see “A Retrospective — Focus on Line” at 489 Main St. in Warren starting Sunday, March 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m or “A Retrospective — Focus on Color” at 166 Valley St., Bldg. 6M in Providence starting Thursday, March 17, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
