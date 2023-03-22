PAWTUCKET – Beginning March 27, Pawtucket will have a new chief equity officer to lead the city in its strategy to be a diverse, antiracist, equitable, and inclusive place.
Charles “Chachi” Carvalho, a life-long Pawtucket resident, was appointed to the new role of chief equity officer this week, based on his leadership as a local activist who loves educating and advocating for youth.
Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien expressed enthusiasm for having Carvalho on board as a dynamic leader.
“He is a valuable member of our community, and understands what it will take to make our city a more equitable place to live, work, and learn,” he said in a release this week.
Among the qualities making Carvalho suited for the role, say city leaders, are his crucial management and leadership experience as well as strong interpersonal skills, which he developed while serving as the school culture and community engagement coordinator at Shea High School, as well as coaching Shea’s football team for the past 13 years.
He said his goal is to work with stakeholders, school officials and community partners to “amplify the voices of community members.”
“I will be the person that brings up questions and concerns that are impacting the community to discuss how to handle them,” Carvalho said.
Additionally, he said he wants to ensure that any community initiatives carried out are done in a way to promote inclusion.
“I hope to listen, learn, and create opportunities to help amplify the voices of all residents, business owners and students who are fighting for a more equitable Pawtucket,” he said.
Above all, said Carvalho, he is looking to inspire local youth with aspirations for future civic engagement by letting them know that they can do it.
“I loved growing up in this city, and I only aim to help inspire the changes that will allow my children to feel the same way,” he said. “I hope to inspire Black and Brown kids to feel that if they want to pursue careers in city government, they can.”
He said he is excited to connect on a different level with the community he loves, and for residents to know that there is someone in City Hall who is working for them.
“It’s really important to be an example to encourage and inspire the next generation to become civically engaged,” he said. “I hope to tell kids that there is a place for them in city government and at City Hall.”
