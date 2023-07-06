PAWTUCKET – The city will hold onto two properties instead of selling them to prospective buyers.
The City Council’s property subcommittee voted on June 21 against selling a parcel at 488 Mineral Spring Ave. to either requesters Eddy Carvalho or Gianfranco Marrocco, and also against selling a vacant parcel at the end of Thomas Avenue to Cheng Lin or Qiwen Su.
In the case of the Thomas Avenue property, Lin had made the case that because the property would be used to develop parking for nearby homes, a restriction prohibiting use for development of residential units wouldn’t apply. Su proposed development of a two-family home, acknowledging that some variances would be required.
In the case of the Mineral Spring Avenue property, Marrocco proposed developing as many housing units as possible on the property, expressing willingness to working with the city, while Carvalho did not state his intentions for the property in his letter of interest.
Camerin Bennett, assistant director of planning and redevelopment for the city, explained that this property involves a large amount of undeveloped land fronting on Willow Avenue, and the parcel on Mineral Spring Avenue provides the only real access to all the land behind it off Mineral Spring Avenue.
Bennett said officials always hoped that the property would become available for development. Pawtucket Central Falls Development has expressed interest in developing affordable housing units similar to what they did on Broad Street. The City Planning Commission voted unanimously not to sell, she said, and to hold onto the property for potential future development of affordable housing.
Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak said it made a lot of sense to hold onto the property with the potential for development plans in the future.
Solicitor Frank Milos said the city could set up something akin to a request for proposals, as was done previously with other surplus properties purchased from the state.
On the Thomas Avenue property, Bennett said it’s an undeveloped wooded parcel with no real access or utilities. It is currently surrounded by densely developed residential units, and is some of the only green space left as a buffer between homes and commercial/industrial properties. The city’s comprehensive plan calls for preserving the integrity of existing neighborhoods, including through preserving green space.
The committee also voted unanimously against selling that property.
