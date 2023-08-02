PAWTUCKET – If representatives from the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church want to save the Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St., there are options available to them, say city officials.
The Historic District Commission approved a six-month demolition delay on April 11, meaning solutions for the future of the old mansion must be found by Oct. 11 or the building can then come down.
Grace Voll, spokesperson for Mayor Donald Grebien, said the city and the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency have been in close discussions with church leaders since they applied for a demolition permit in February. The HDC approved the demolition delay two months later.
“The property has long been in a state of disrepair and would require extensive rehabilitation to make it usable or habitable again,” said Voll.
Working with the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency and the city, representatives from the Providence Revolving Fund provided an estimate of $1.3 million to cover the cost of repairing the historic property, said Voll, an assessment that doesn’t include the cost of renovation or remodeling.
“Now that we have obtained true numbers for rehabilitation, the city is able to provide the church’s board members with options to guide them in their decision-making,” she said.
Those options include:
• If a developer is interested in the building, the church would need to determine if they are amenable to keeping the building and leasing or selling it. The city would then work to subdivide the property and get the appropriate zoning variances.
• Moving the building has been floated as an option for a developer, but would require land to be identified.
• The church could partner with a developer to rehabilitate or relocate the property.
While the Reed-Ott Mansion is not in Pawtucket’s Historic District, officials have worked diligently to preserve the significant structure and hope to keep it standing, Voll added.
“We are optimistic that the church will understand the importance of rehabilitating this building,” she said.
Church leaders, who host the annual Greek Festival each year, have been adamant about wanting to convert the property into open green space.
Located in the Quality Hill Historic District, the 6,000-square-foot 1842 Read-Ott House has a Greek Italianate structure and added Georgian Revival details. It was originally built for John B. Read, a hardware merchant, and was remodeled for Joseph Ott, founder of the Royal Weaving Company.
