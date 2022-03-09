PAWTUCKET – School officials say they want more input from students as they consider changes to the district’s dress code policy to better accommodate certain clothing, and they plan to survey them to get they answers they’re seeking.
Changes to the policy were previously tabled due to the School Committee’s policy subcommittee wanting more input from students. Stephen Larbi, speaking as policy chairman at the March 2 meeting, said that the last time the subcommittee spoke about the policy, there was some student participation but not as much as he was hoping for.
“Whenever we have the ability for students to participate in something that directly affects them, I would like to extend them the ability to do so,” he said.
Some students have asked for the ability to wear head coverings and outdoor wear, such as hoodies or jackets, in school.
“Some of the concerns are cultural items of wearing items on your head. There is also some discussion about what kind of dress is appropriate, especially in different weather like warmer weather,” Larbi said. “When students get to the high school level, they get a little more individualistic and they want to wear what they want to wear and I think we should give them the opportunity to share how they want to.”
Subcommittee members concluded that students have not been coming to meetings because they find them intimidating.
Larbi said he reached out to Supt. Cheryl McWilliams to see what the best way to get student participation was, but that he had not heard back yet as of March 2.
Members of the subcommittee suggested using student organizations, such as student councils, to get their peers involved in participating in the process.
Committee member Roberto Moreno suggested that a survey be administered to students seeking questions or concerns about the policy.
Assistant Supt. Lee Rabbitt, a subcommittee member, said that in addition to student participation, it would be good to have parents and school administration participate in sharing their comments and concerns about the policy.
“It would be equally good to hear from the adults because they have to manage the environment of the school,” Rabbitt said. “Maybe one way is to ask the principals, ask them for some written feedback on the policy. Or ask the principals for how they feel the best way to administer the survey would be based on their schools.”
Members agreed with Rabbit and said changing the dress code policy is more important for high school and middle school students and less pertinent for elementary school students. They decided that the survey would be administered to middle school and high school students, and parents will provide the comments for elementary students.
After the discussion, Larbi made a motion for middle and high school student organizations to take the lead on surveying students about their concerns on the student dress code policy as well as having an online survey for parents and administrators to share their comments or concerns about the policy.
The parent survey would be administered to parents of students at every school and school administrators at all levels. The motion passed unanimously.
