PAWTUCKET – More color will be popping up along Pleasant Street this fall as the city and its partners continue to invest in public art.
According to Diana Figueroa with the Planning and Redevelopment Department, Brooklyn-based artists Gera Lozano and Jari ‘Werc’ Alverez have been chosen to complete a mural planned for 29 Pleasant St. The artists were recommended by an ad hoc selection committee, and approved by Public Art Committee members last month.
Figueroa said members of the selection panel and committee were impressed with the vibrancy of the design and creativity that the artists submitted. Based on public feedback, Figueroa noted, the artist team was asked to submit a modified piece with a couple of revisions to simplify the design “due to the amount of detailed imagery which could be a safety hazard to motorists.” The artists have until Oct. 11 to submit modifications.
“After that, they’ll be officially awarded and work will start this fall,” Figueroa said.
The New York artists were selected as part of a nationwide call which began in April with a call to artists. Planners also extended outreach efforts to local arts organizations and programs in Rhode Island and across New England. In total, Pawtucket received more than 100 bids from artists across the country, including 10 Rhode Island artists, vying for the right to complete the Pleasant Street mural.
Another two murals were recently created in the city, a peacock mural at 163 Exchange Street and a mural inspired by the artwork of late world-famous artist and designer Morris Nathanson at 46 Summer St. Those murals were privately commissioned.
Figueroa said the mural on Pleasant Street will be the “only public art mural in Pawtucket” so far. Other publicly commissioned works include sculptures and installations across the city.
“We hope to bring more projects to the city,” Figueroa said.
A collection of images, with information and the locations across the city for pieces in Pawtucket’s public art collection, including paintings, drawings, photography, sculptures, installations, and paint box murals, can be found on the Public Art Committee’s website at pawtucketpublicart.com/Public.html.
Images, information on the artists, and the locations of privately commissioned art and murals that are on view to the public, such as the murals on Exchange and Summer Street, can be found at pawtucketpublicart.com/Private.html.
Pawtucket also completed the last installment in the latest round of the Paintbox Program, with a utility box painted on the corner of Smithfield Avenue and Weeden Street. Other recent installments in the Paintbox Program were recently completed at the corner of Pine Street and Main Street near Pawtucket Fire Station Four, and near the Garden Street overpass. Figueroa said these were the last boxes planned for 2022, but they intend to revive the program for next year.
“We do want to keep promoting that,” Figueroa said of the program to upgrade electric boxes. “Paintboxes are reserved for local, Pawtucket artists.”
Acquisitions to the Pawtucket’s collection of public art began with six permanent sculptures installed with funding from the Pawtucket Arts Festival starting as early as 2001. The Public Art Program was later established in 2017, according to the committee’s website, when “the City Council recognized that the city has a responsibility for expanding the public experience of art.” The Pawtucket Public Art Program is administered by the Pawtucket Department of Planning and Redevelopment and managed by the Pawtucket Public Art Committee of the Commission on Arts and Culture.
Also in late 2017, the Pawtucket City Council approved a city ordinance creating a source for funding Pawtucket’s Public Art Program. The Percent for Public Art Ordinance specifies that one percent of the construction costs for city construction be set aside for the purchase of art that will be sited on public property or in public buildings. The ordinance also requires private and non-profit developers who receive city subsidies to contribute a percentage of their construction costs for public art.
