Pleasant Street mural rendering

A rendering of a mural planned at 29 Pleasant St., submitted by Brooklyn-based artists Gera Lozano and Jari ‘Werc’ Alverez, who were selected by the Pawtucket Public Art Committee.

PAWTUCKET – More color will be popping up along Pleasant Street this fall as the city and its partners continue to invest in public art.

According to Diana Figueroa with the Planning and Redevelopment Department, Brooklyn-based artists Gera Lozano and Jari ‘Werc’ Alverez have been chosen to complete a mural planned for 29 Pleasant St. The artists were recommended by an ad hoc selection committee, and approved by Public Art Committee members last month.

